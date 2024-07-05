Nilou and Kiara New Skins Revealed in Genshin Impact 4.8 Livestream

Genshin Impact 4.8 livestream revealed two new skins for beloved characters, Nilou and Kirara! The outfits system was first introduced in the Genshin Impact 1.6 update after HoYoverse listened to the community's pleas.

While the game is free to download, items and customization are locked behind the infamous Gacha system that drives the game forward. With tons of skins available for Genesis Crystals, some become available through completing specific Genshin Impact events.

Nilou and Kirara Receive Skins in Genshin Impact 4.8

Nilou’s new skin is named Breeze of Sabba. In the livestream, the favorite Hydro-Sword character is shown dancing on water in her new outfit. A featherweight white dress woven of countless flowers will take you to a fairytale land once you get this beautiful dress specifically tailored for Nilou.

With the new outfit, Nilou will get a new identity and be a part of the new summer event area Simulanka, but the new skin won’t be available for free.

Credit: HoYoverse Kirara Skin Genshin Impact 4.8

In addition to Nilou's new skin, Kirara is also set to receive a new look with the outfit named Phantom in Boots. This adorable new outfit ditches Kirara's usual look for a cowgirl-vigilante aesthetic with a complementary hat that has cat ears, making Kirara look more charming than ever.

As described, Kirara is a swashbuckling feline of fairytale fame. Anyways, like Nilou, Kirara’s skin is also a part of the fairytale land and players can get it for free. However, there are some challenges behind it.

Once players enter the new Simulanka area, players will need to start collecting Excerpts of Bliss, which will be scattered throughout the region. Players will need to collect Jubilant Feathers and open Fairytale Troves to collect Excerpts of Bliss.

Not only will you get a stylish Kirara, but completing these challenges will also reward you with Primogems and other goodies. So, mark your calendars for version 4.8 and get ready to dive into Simulanka for Kirara's free fairytale makeover!