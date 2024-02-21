Genshin Impact Triumphant Frenzy Event Guide: Best teams & rewards

Everything you need to know to dominate this combat challenge!

Genshin Impact Version 4.4 has recently introduced a new combat event called Triumphant Frenzy. This event stands out from others due to the limited pool of characters available for players to use. If you are finding it challenging to create the perfect team composition, here is a comprehensive guide for each stage of the event in Genshin Impact.

As phase 1 of version 4.4 comes to a close, Triumphant Frenzy marks one of the final events before phase 2 begins. Unlike previous combat events in Genshin Impact, players are unable to select their own characters and must make do with the ones provided by the game.

This can prove to be difficult if you do not choose the right characters. Therefore, here is a detailed explanation of how to approach the event, along with a step-by-step guide on the most suitable characters for each stage.

How to play Triumphant Frenzy in Genshin Impact

Triumphant Frenzy is an event in Genshin Impact that involves round-based combat. There are a total of four rounds, and in each round, you will need to choose characters from a list of options. These characters are trial characters and are not the ones you own.

In the first round, you must select four characters, and in the subsequent round, you will have the opportunity to choose two more from a different set of characters. The challenge screen will display all the available character choices throughout the stage.

Each character has two resolve points, and playing them will consume one resolve point. Once all resolve points are used, you will no longer be able to select that character, meaning you can only play each character a maximum of two times.

This also affects the resolve buff for the stage, as you will need a total of six resolve points from your team to maximize the buff. However, selecting the right combination of characters should be sufficient, so you don't have to worry too much about this.

Additionally, if your main goal is to obtain Primogems, you do not need to play the event on the highest difficulty. The lower difficulty levels also reward Primogems.

Genshin Impact Triumphant Frenzy all-stage guide

Below is a comprehensive guide for the Triumphant Frenzy event in Genshin Impact, providing a step-by-step breakdown of the optimal team selection and overall strategy.

Stage 1: Rhythmic Quickstep

Round 1:

All picks: Neuvillette, Yae Miko, Kazuha, and Bennett

Round 2:

Characters to pick: Lyney and Dehya.

Lyney and Dehya. Team: Leyney, Bennett, Kazuha, and Dehya.

Round 3:

Characters to pick: Wriothesley and Yelan

Wriothesley and Yelan Team: Wriothesley, Yelan, Dehya (Xingqiu if picked earlier), and Yae Miko.

Round 4:

Characters to pick: Navia and Furina.

Navia and Furina. Team: Navia, Furina, Yelan, and Neuvillette.

Rewards:

Normal Difficulty: x60 Primogems, x30,000 Mora, x4 Sanctifying Unction.

x60 Primogems, x30,000 Mora, x4 Sanctifying Unction. Advanced Difficulty: x20 Primogems, x30,000 Mora, x3 Hero’s Wit.

x20 Primogems, x30,000 Mora, x3 Hero’s Wit. Pro Difficulty: x30,000 Mora, x3 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x6 Fine Enhancement Ore.

Stage 2: A Blade From Above

Round 1:

All picks: Diluc, Bennett, Xingqiu, and Xianyun.

Round 2:

Characters to pick: Ayaka and Wriothesley.

Ayaka and Wriothesley. Team: Wriothesley, Ayaka, Xingqiu, and Diluc.

Round 3:

Characters to pick: Gaming and Kazuha.

Gaming and Kazuha. Team: Gaming, Bennett, Xianyun, and Kazuha.

Round 4:

Characters to pick: Xiao and Faruzan.

Xiao and Faruzan. Team: Xiao, Faruzan, Kazuha, and anyone else.

Rewards:

Normal Difficulty: x60 Primogems, x30,000 Mora, x4 Sanctifying Unction.

x60 Primogems, x30,000 Mora, x4 Sanctifying Unction. Advanced Difficulty: x20 Primogems, x30,000 Mora, x3 Hero’s Wit.

x20 Primogems, x30,000 Mora, x3 Hero’s Wit. Pro Difficulty: x30,000 Mora, x3 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x6 Fine Enhancement Ore.

Stage 3: Blazing Like A Flaming Flower

Round 1:

All picks: Furina, Xianyun, Xingqiu, and Yelan

Round 2:

Characters to pick: Xiangling and Ayato.

Xiangling and Ayato. Team: Ayato, Xingqiu, Charlotte, and Xiangling.

Round 3:

Characters to pick: Bennett and Yoimiya.

Bennett and Yoimiya. Team: Bennett, Yoimiya, Yelan, and Furina.

Round 4:

Characters to pick: Ganyu and Layla.

Ganyu and Layla. Team: Ganyu, Bennett, Xiangling, and Layla.

Rewards:

Normal Difficulty: x60 Primogems, x30,000 Mora, x4 Sanctifying Unction.

x60 Primogems, x30,000 Mora, x4 Sanctifying Unction. Advanced Difficulty: x20 Primogems, x30,000 Mora, x3 Hero’s Wit.

x20 Primogems, x30,000 Mora, x3 Hero’s Wit. Pro Difficulty: x30,000 Mora, x3 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x6 Fine Enhancement Ore.

Stage 4: Law of Concentrated White Light

Round 1:

All picks: Yae Miko, Raiden Shogun, Xingqiu, and Fischl

Round 2:

Characters to pick: Nahida and Bennett.

Nahida and Bennett. Team: Yae Miko, Nahida, Bennet, and Fischl.

Round 3:

Characters to pick: Keqing and Kuki Shinobu.

Keqing and Kuki Shinobu. Team: Keqing, Kuki Shinobu, Nahida, and Xingqui.

Round 4:

Characters to pick: Ayato and Kazuha.

Ayato and Kazuha. Team: Ayato, Kazuha, Raiden Shogun, and Kuki Shinobu (or Bennett).

Rewards:

Normal Difficulty: x60 Primogems, x30,000 Mora, x4 Sanctifying Unction.

x60 Primogems, x30,000 Mora, x4 Sanctifying Unction. Advanced Difficulty: x20 Primogems, x30,000 Mora, x3 Hero’s Wit.

x20 Primogems, x30,000 Mora, x3 Hero’s Wit. Pro Difficulty: x30,000 Mora, x3 Mystic Enhancement Ore, x6 Fine Enhancement Ore.

