Top 5 Best Teams for Clorinde in Genshin Impact

Fontaine’s strongest Champion Duelist, Clorinde, is set to take the stage in Genshin Impact Version 4.7 when it arrives on June 5. This Electro sword queen is going to be your next main DPS wielding her Bond of Life mechanic to combine into devastating Electro attacks.

No matter how powerful she sounds, Clorinde can’t do everything on her own. This is why Clorinde needs characters that best support her. In this article, we will discuss the five best Clorinde teams.

Top 5 Best Teams for Clorinde

Unlike traditional DPS characters, Clorinde’s strength is in her Bond of Life mechanic. It is a high-risk high-reward system as she sacrifices herself for heavy Electro attacks. Whether you constant electro damage, elemental reaction boost, or crowd control we have something for in these five best teams for Clorinde.

Clorinde, Nahida, Fischl, Kazuha

Perhaps the most damage-driven team you can do in Genshin Impact is around Clorinde. The electro queen will be your main DPS, supported by the likes of Fischl and Nahida. They will boost her electro damage, while Kazuha, the master of wind, swirls Electro across the battlefield, groping enemies for maximum damage.

Clorinde, Furina, Navia, Jean

You will dance through the battlefield with Clorinde in this team. Furina is there to provide Hydro application and trigger Electro-Charged reactions with every one of Clorinde’s strikes. This will wear down your enemies, while Navia, the Geo prodigy is there to shield you and the team. Additionally, her Elemental Skill will shred enemy Electro resistance, making Clorinde's attacks even heavier. Finally, Jean will keep the team healthy with her healing and cleanse any negative effects with her Anemo skills.

Clorinde, Chevreuse, Fischl, Xiangling

Trust us, this Clorinde team is an Overload mayhem. Chevreuse’s Pyro power through her Elemental Skill and Bursts fuel Clorinde, which will set the battlefield on fire. While crowd control here might be a challenge, Fischl can help with that, alongside Xiangling and her Pyronado for more Overload mayhem. You will love the fireworks this team creates on the battlefield, and if you need more support than damage, you can switch Xiangling for Bennett.

Clorinde, Furina, Nahida, Fischl

Another high damage dealing team, with Furina adding Electro-Charged reactions with Cloridne’s Electro attacks with her Elemental Skill and Burst. Furina can also benefit from Cloridne’s HP mechanics, though it can lead you to survivability issues. Nevertheless, when you have two more sub-DPS in the team in the form of Fischl and Nahida, you will probably eliminate the enemies before they even land a first hit. Be aware of Furina’s Bond of Life mechanic anyway.

Clorinde, Beidou, Xingqiu, Sucrose

This Clorinde-based team will stun the enemies with constant Electro-Charged reactions. Beidou’s off-field Electro from her Parry creates openings. Combined with Xingqiu's Raincutter Burst floods the field with Hydro, triggering Electro-Charged with every Clorinde attack. These reactions both damage and weaken enemies, boosting Clorinde's overall damage output. Finally, you have Sucrose, although a 4-star character, her Swirl Burst groups enemies for easier Electro application and amplifies Clorinde's Electro damage. All of this makes this team a shockingly effective crowd-controlling force.

That's all for our guide on the best teams for Clorinde! Make sure to mark your calendar for her banner release on June 5, 2024.

For a deep dive into the upcoming Version 4.7 update, check out our guide on Genshin Impact 4.7 which details everything you need to know, including new banners, events, Archon Quest, Story Quests, and more!