Genshin Impact “The Road Not Taken” Anime Teaser Revealed

The recent Genshin Impact 4.7 livestream delivered a flurry of exciting announcements for the upcoming update, but it was a surprise trailer that truly stole the show.

While most news is straightforward, including banners, new characters, and their kits, HoYoverse went a step forward and again blew our minds with a recent trailer, which might suggest an upcoming anime movie that has been in for so long in development.

Genshin Impact Anime Teaser is Stunning

The trailer is just over three minutes long, but that was enough to hook us with its stunning visuals and beautiful melodies. Serene and mystical, the trailer starts at a beach and takes you on an adventure through the eyes of the iconic twins, through forests, fields, and towns. The graphics were as alluring as the original game, while also surpassing anything currently seen in Genshin Impact, hinting at a potential full-fledged anime movie.

Credit: HoYoverse genshin impact anime

Unfortunately, the livestream didn't offer any concrete detail about the trailer, so we can only speculate for now. Is it a glimpse of a future anime film project or a high-budget promotional piece for the 4.7 update? Only time will tell.

Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact anime film

What we know is that Teyvat's rich lore deserves anime adaptation, whether it is a film or an anime series.

HoYoverse announced that Ufotable would be adapting Genshin back in 2022 and that the working title was the Road Not Taken, but ever since then there has been no real news about the development. However, it now seems likely that HoYoverse is continuing on its own and making an in-house film by the looks of this short anime teaser.

With the recent trailer, we eagerly await further information about the film, and Genshin Impact version 4.7 promises a thrilling update packed with new characters, events, and more to keep players engaged.