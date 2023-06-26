A new event was announced in the Version 3.8 Livestream, which means you will need our Genshin Impact Shared Sight guide! Players and fans alike are in for a treat as the event heads over to the wild side of the game. With that in mind, we bring to you this guide to help you navigate this occasion.

You should know that Genshin Impact 3.8 has a lot in store for fans. This includes a new limited-time region, popular character re-runs, new character outfits, and enhancements to the game that will make the playing experience even better than before! Hoyoverse even revealed a first look at the nation of justice, Fontaine, which was teased in a prior Livestream.

Shared Sight Guide

Shared Sight is an upcoming animal hunting event in the next update of Genshin Impact. We have some information so far on the update's release date, how to play, and the rewards you can get from participating in this event.

click to enlarge Credit: miHoYo

At the moment, we know that the Shared Sight event was announced during the 3.8 Livestream. With that in mind, we can assume that the event will be included in version 3.8.

How to play the Shared Sight event?

Before playing Shared Sight, you should know a bit about the event. Your goal is to assist the Amurta researcher who is collecting experimental data, by using an item called the Inscribed Mirror. You'll have to find and recover small animals that have connected to the item to complete the said experiment.

First, you must check the event menu to know more about the different animal species you're tasked with finding. Plus you get to have a hint at their locations to find them.

click to enlarge Credit: HoYoverse (Genshin Impact Version 3.8 Livestream) Genshin Impact Version 3.8 event: Shared Sight

Next, you'll be given the Inscribed Mirror to help you accomplish this event. With the mirror, you can see the animals' point of view which can help you find and rescue them. Besides that, you can also use the mirror to get more information about the environment surrounding the animals you are finding. Once you get the location and have found each animal, you can get the event rewards.

What are the Shared Sight event rewards?

You will be rewarded for completing each experiment. At present though, we still don't have an estimated amount of what players will be getting of these rewards. But we'll make sure to update you soon on that information.

click to enlarge Credit: HoYoverse (Genshin Impact Version 3.8 Livestream) Version 3.8 Event: Shared Sight rewards

The rewards will include the following:

Primogems

Weapon Ascension Materials

Weapon Enhancement Materials

Character XP Materials

So far, that's everything we have on the Genshin Impact Shared Sight event.

