Genshin Impact Rusty Rudder Questions & Answers

The newly released Erinnyes Forest area of Fontaine is not only packed with gorgeous and unique scenery, but it is also a treasure trove of hidden secrets that keep Genshin Impact players on their toes. One such secret is a hidden Teleport Waypoint located right by the "Rusty Rudder". To unlock this Teleport Waypoint, you will need to answer a set of questions.

Genshin Impact Version 4.2 brought a host of exciting new Fontaine content to the game. From a majestic new Weekly Boss, unique Ascension materials, the conclusion of the gripping Fontaine Archon Quest storyline, and the first banner of the beloved Hydro Archon. As a cherry on top, there are also new challenges and puzzles for players to immerse themselves in.

So, without further ado, here's how to answer all the Rusty Rudder questions and unlock the hidden Teleport Waypoint in Erinnyes Forest!

Erinnyes Forest hidden Teleport Waypoint location and how to unlock it

This hidden Teleport Waypoint is located southeast of Erinnyes Forest, near Lumidouce Harbor. Head east from the Foggy Forest Path until you reach the “Rusty Rudder”, a damaged ship that is now manned by a jovial group of Fontainians. The Teleport Waypoint is concealed in a cave blocked by rubble right in front of the "Rusty Rudder."

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse

The rubble can only be cleared by activating a canon on the Rusty Rudder and smashing it to pieces. To activate the cannon, you must correctly answer a series of questions posed by Permingeast, the "Rusty Rudder's" second mate who is wearing a maid outfit and can be found near the ship's helm.

All Genshin Impact Permingeat questions & answers

Talk to Permingeast, and she will tell you about the history of the cannon and the three questions she will ask. You can find the answers to these questions by exploring the Rusty Rudder and conversing with its inhabitants. To save you the trouble, here are the answers to Permingeast's questions:

1. How many tables are there in The Rusty Rudder?

Answer: Three

2. How many employees do we have at The Rusty Rudder?

Answer: Three

3. What is not served in The Rusty Rudder?

Answer: Romaritime Flower

Once you have correctly answered all three questions, Permingeat will let you use the cannon. Operate the cannon and aim it at the wall in front of you, then press the fire button on your device to destroy the wall and reveal the Teleport Waypoint.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse

Alongside the Teleport Waypoint will be an Exquisite Chest for you to unlock as a reward!

That was everything you needed to know about unlocking the hidden Teleport Waypoint in the Erinnyes Forest of Fontaine!

