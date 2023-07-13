Who is Guizhong in Genshin Impact?

The world of Teyvat may appear vibrant and innocuous on the surface, but Genshin Impact players are all too familiar with the heart-wrenching and devastating lore and stories that have shaped this land, leaving behind a troubled and deeply scarred past. Among these tales, perhaps the most poignant and bittersweet is the fate of Guizhong, the benevolent and wise God of Dust.

Guizhong was one of the rulers of the Guili Assembly, Zhongli's good friend, and the creator of the renowned Guizhong Ballista. Her sacrifice, albeit untimely, paved the way for Liyue’s current prosperity and renown. In paying tribute to her legacy, let us explore her fascinating history, the circumstances surrounding her death, the significance of the Glaze Lily, and other intriguing aspects of her story.

Who is Guizhong?

Guizhong, the former God of Dust, initially established her civilization at an inconspicuous location in Liyue. At some point in time, she had her first encounter with Morax (current day Zhongli) amid a field of Glaze Lilies. She gifted him a stone dumbbell now known as the Memory of Dust as a token of their friendship. Soon after, they formed the Guili Assembly, which they established alongside Marchosius, God of the Stove.

Credit: HoYoverse Guizhong tinkering away in her lab

Gentle, kind-hearted, and exceptionally wise, Guizhong was the brains to Morax’s brawn. While she may have lacked physical power, her expertise in mechanics and engineering was unparalleled. She was known for her collection of dangerous Khaenri'ahn technology, including ruin machines like Ruin Guards and Ruin Hunters, which she studied diligently to find ways to improve the lives of her people.

Credit: HoYoverse Guizhong Ballista

As the culmination of her studies, and with the assistance of the Adepti, as well as her own strategic and tactical prowess, Guizhong constructed the Guizhong Ballista at the Mt. Tianheng pass. This formidable weapon was designed to protect their territory from invading forces.

Guizhong was sympathetic towards humans, understanding their fragility and their desire for knowledge as a means to cope with their mortality. However, her perspective shifted when she began to perceive the ambitious nature of humans. She acknowledged that if a human were to fully realize their potential, they could rival her own capabilities.

Her relationship with humans was rooted in love and equality. She not only urged them to uphold a strong moral code but also emphasised the importance of ambition and wisdom. By encouraging her people to settle in the Guili Plains and imparting her knowledge of agriculture to them, their sphere of influence expanded significantly. As a result, her people thrived and enjoyed a prosperous life. Guizhong was deeply cherished and adored by her people.

Guizhong and Streetward Rambler

Guizhong's proficiency in the mechanical arts, coupled with her joyful demeanour, earned Guizhong the respect and adoration of her fellow Adepti as well. One of her close companions, Streetward Rambler (present-day Madame Ping), holds her in high regard and they would often convene in the mountains to discuss music, mechanics, and worldly matters.

Who killed Guizhong?

The Archon War was a period marked by catastrophic power struggles among the gods, which began several thousand years ago for reasons that remain unknown. However, scholars within Teyvat speculate that the conflict originated from a dispute over the seven divine seats in Celestia.

During the Archon War, Guizhong, Morax, and other adepti fought valiantly to protect the people of Guili against the many evil gods and monsters that plagued Liyue's lands.

Credit: HoYoverse Guizhong's death during the Archon War

Unfortunately, Guizhong lost her life in a fierce battle over Guili Plains, during which "black dust choked the heavens and a thousand rocks splintered.” She died amidst a field of Glaze Lilies, wearing one last lonely smile as she asked Morax to forget about the stone dumbbell she gave him and lamented the end of their journey together.

Guizhong and the Glazy Lily

It is widely known that Guizhong was particularly fond of Glaze Lilies. Despite their diminishing population, these flowers have attained significant symbolic importance in Liyue.

Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact Glaze Lily

The origins of Guizhong's fondness for Glaze Lilies can be traced back to her initial meeting with Zhongli in a picturesque field adorned with these delicate blooms. As a tribute to his dear friend's memory, Zhongli included Glaze Lilies in the "Rite of Parting", which is a ceremonial funeral held for deceased Adepti or Gods, thereby immortalising Guizhong's legacy.

Will Guizhong be playable?

Due to Guizhong's demise during the Archon War, it is highly unlikely that she will ever physically appear in the game, let alone become a playable character. However, after HoYoverse released a chilling trailer introducing the eight remaining Fatui Harbingers of Snezhnaya, fan theories have emerged suggesting that Sandrone, the Seventh Harbinger, may very well be the reincarnation of Guizhong.

Credit: HoYoverse Sandrone, Seventh Fatui Harbinger

These speculations stem from the notable similarities between the two characters, including their striking physical resemblance: short brown hair with long side-swept bangs and a shared affinity for Khaenri'ahn technology and scientific advancement.

That’s all we have on the kind-hearted God of Dust, Guizhong, for now! We will update this article when more official information is released. In the meantime, cherish the Memory of Dust and nurture the Glaze Lilies in your Serenitea Pot as a way to honour her memory.

