Genshin Impact Loses A Million Followers Over "Stingy" Lunar New Year Rewards

From fireworks to firestorm...

The Genshin Impact community is in turmoil after HoYoverse revealed underwhelming Lunar New Year rewards during the 4.4 Livestream. The sting of "mere" three Intertwined Fates for three years of support sparked backlash across both Chinese and global communities, leading to a full-blown boycott in China.

While the 4.4 Livestream showcased exciting insights into the upcoming Lantern Rite Festival, the reward announcement cast a shadow over the festivities. Players, especially in China, felt deeply dissatisfied with the lack of rewards, reminiscent of the game's rocky first anniversary.

In the Special Program Livestream for Genshin Impact's Version 4.4 update last week, it was confirmed that players would receive three Intertwined Fates (equivalent to three wishes) as a token of appreciation for three years of loyalty. This announcement sparked widespread dissatisfaction, with players from all around the globe deeming the rewards woefully inadequate.

As a result, Chinese players have taken to a full-blown boycott, flooding multiple social network platforms with their fury. Genshin Impact's Douyin account nosedived from 9.6 million to 8.5 million followers in 24 hours, and continues to plummet. Meanwhile, Bilibili and other app stores face an avalanche of 1-star reviews.

Players even started boycotting companies collaborating with Genshin Impact, including KFC, Pizza Hut, and Heytea.

The developers have acknowledged the backlash, issuing an apology and promising to "improve communication and feedback mechanisms" with the player base. They have also announced adjustments to the New Year rewards, but it remains unclear whether these will be enough to appease players, especially in light of Honkai: Star Rail's recent gift of a free 5-star character.

It's also uncertain if these reward adjustments will extend to the global community, where dissent regarding Genshin's "stinginess" has also reached an all-time high.

This isn't Genshin Impact's first anniversary-related rodeo. The game's first anniversary saw similar outrage over lacklustre rewards and communication issues. Three years later, with expectations for improvement unmet, many feel disappointed and frustrated, especially in light of Honkai: Star Rail's contrasting generosity.

With this growing wave of discontent, Genshin Impact's future in China, and potentially beyond, hinges on how HoYoverse navigates this crisis and addresses player concerns.

