Claim Genshin Impact 4.7 Maintenance Compensation NOW!

The Genshin Impact Version 4.7 update has just gone live, bringing with it generous compensation to thank Travelers for their patience during the maintenance period!

Aptly titled "An Everlasting Dream Intertwined," Version 4.7 offers a much-anticipated continuation of the main storyline. It also introduces Clorinde and Sigewinne as new playable characters. Stock up on those Primogems as they might just be the key to bringing these powerful additions to your team!

Claim Your Genshin Impact 4.7 Maintenance Compensation Now!

HoYoverse is showing their appreciation for players’ patience during the recent Genshin Impact 4.7 maintenance! As a thank you for waiting out the downtime and a token of apology for any resolved gameplay issues, they're gifting a generous 600 Primogems.

Following the completion of the five-hour maintenance window starting from 6 AM to 11 AM (UTC+8) on June 5, 2024, players will receive 60 Primogems for each hour the servers were down. That's a total of 300 Primogems, with an additional 300 for the resolved issues!

To receive maintenance compensation in Genshin Impact, players must reach Adventure Rank 5. It’s also important to note that the rewards will be sent via in-game mail but must be redeemed before the end of Version 4.7 as the mail carrying the Primogems expires after 30 days.

What to Expect in Version 4.7

Dive right into another content-packed update, brimming with new characters, and even a continuation of the main Genshin storyline:

Phase 1 Banners : (5-stars) Clorinde and Alhaitham (4-stars) Bennett, Thoma, and Sethos June 5 - June 25

: (5-stars) Clorinde and Alhaitham (4-stars) Bennett, Thoma, and Sethos Phase 2 Banners : (5-stars) Sigewinne and Furina June 26 - July 16

: (5-stars) Sigewinne and Furina New 5-star weapons: Absolution (Clorinde’s signature sword) and Silvershower Heartstrings (SIgewinne’s signature bow)

Absolution (Clorinde’s signature sword) and Silvershower Heartstrings (SIgewinne’s signature bow) Archon Quest Chapter 4, Act 6: Bedtime Story The twins, Aether and Lumine, will finally reunite face-to-face after their heartbreaking separation at the game's beginning

Story Quest Clorinde Story Quest (Rapperia Chapter: Act 1) Sigewinne Story Quest (Nereides Chapter: Act 1)

New endgame mode: Imaginarium Theater A reimagining of the Spiral Abyss, the Imaginarium Theater offers eight floors of enemies and a whopping 600 Primogems per rotation, where players are expected to switch team compositions and strategies to reach the end Learn everything you need to know about the Imaginarium Theater here

4.7 Events Mutual Security Enhancing Simulation : Analyze enemy formations and deploy the best units to conquer challenges in two different scenarios: Assault Scenarios : Select and deploy your combat units within the designated staging area Defense Scenarios : Fortify your position with frontline structures and strategically deploy units to counter enemy attacks from multiple directions Endless Forms Most Martial : Defeat waves of enemies according to the special rules of each stage. Adhering to these rules is the only way to accumulate progress toward the challenge goal! Spino Doubleblaster : Use a water cannon to shoot Hydro bullets at floating targets! Look out for special target balls that unleash unique effects when destroyed Record of Reflective Writing: Conquer a bullet-curtain barrage domain! Dodge, weave, and collect Labyrinth coins for rewards Leyline Overflow : Completing the Ley Line Outcrops combat challenges will reward players double the rewards, offering valuable character and weapon Acsnesion materials



For a more detailed look at all upcoming new content, check out our comprehensive Genshin Impact Version 4.7 guide here!

