Claim Genshin Impact 4.3 Maintenance Compensation NOW!

Grab your Freemos to celebrate the 4.3 update!

In keeping with tradition, as a token of appreciation for Travelers' patience during server maintenance downtime for Genshin Impact Version 4.3, HoYoverse has offered generous maintenance compensation!

With the much-anticipated Genshin Impact Version 4.3 update, titled "Roses and Muskets", comes a new era of exploration, alongside the banner debut of Navia and Chevreuse among the 18 new Fontaine characters. Be sure to collect and use the 600 Primogem compensation to pull for your future party members!

As a token of appreciation for players' patience during the server maintenance downtime and as an apology for some now-resolved gameplay issues, HoYoverse has provided generous maintenance compensation!

Following the completion of the five-hour maintenance window starting from 6 AM to 11 AM (UTC+8) on 20 December, players can expect to receive 600 Primogems as a reward. To claim your Primogems, simply log into Genshin Impact after downloading the 4.3 update.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse

However, there are a couple of important caveats to note. Firstly, to be eligible for the compensation, players must have reached Adventure Rank 5. Additionally, the rewards will be available through the in-game mail system but must be redeemed before the end of Version 4.3.

The mail carrying the Primogems will also expire after 30 days. So make sure to collect your compensation in a timely manner!

Genshin Impact 4.3 highlights

Version 4.2 brought the final act of the Fontaine Archon Quest, culminating in a melancholic and grand final “trial” that revealed the secrets lurking beneath the waters of Fontaine.

Therefore, subsequent patches from Version 4.3 onward are considered "filler patches," as dubbed by the Genshin Impact community, bridging the gap until the release of the next nation, the land of Pyro, Natlan. Despite this, HoYoverse has exciting plans for the remaining part of the Fontaine cycle, offering a slew of new quests and events!

Here's an overview of Genshin Impact 4.3:

Phase 1 Banners : (5-stars) Navia and Ayaka 20 December - 9 January

: (5-stars) Navia and Ayaka Phase 2 Banners : (5-stars) Raiden Shogun and Yoimiya, (4-star) Chevreuse 9 January - 24 January

: (5-stars) Raiden Shogun and Yoimiya, (4-star) Chevreuse New 5-star sword : Verdict (Furina’s signature weapon)

: Verdict (Furina’s signature weapon) Story Quest Navia Story Quest (Rosa Multiflora Chapter: Act 1)

4.3 flagship event: "Roses and Muskets" Travellers will get the chance to experience one of the most important festivals in Fontaine, the prestigious Fontinalia Film Festival! There will be four mini-game challenges that players can enjoy.

Other 4.3 events Arataki Blazing Armor Beetle Battle Boot Camp: Join Itto in this Beetle Battle event taking place in Liyue, with new Bettle combat mechanics! Lost Riches : Ulman is in Fontaine! Help restore the Seelie's vitality by absorbing energy from the locations that are marked on Ulman's treasure map Dance of Resolute Will: A combat challenge that contains two rounds per stage; one of your chosen characters must be used in both rounds but no other character can be repeated Liben will return! Exchange resources for a hefty amount of Primogems

4.3 QoL updates One-click expeditions Quicker enhancement process

New Fontaine-style Serenitea Pot realm layout

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse

For more about Genshin Impact, be sure to check out our comprehensive Version 4.3 update guide, which includes the release date, banners, detailed event descriptions, and more. We've also compiled all the much-needed QoL changes coming to Version 4.3 here!

Discover all you need to know about the 18 new characters set to be released during Genshin Impact's Fontaine cycle. On top of that, get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your favourite characters with our Fontaine character banner schedule.

Navia Ascension and Talent materials | All Special Dishes & Food | Everything You Need About Cloud Retainer | All QoL Changes in 4.3 | How To Get Everamber | 2024 Update Schedule | Lakelight Lily Locations

For more articles like this, take a look at our Genshin Impact page.