Since its official release in 2020, Genshin Impact has been regularly updated using the game as a service model. Each update called a version, lasts six weeks or 42 days before a new one comes out and features nine patches.

So far, the game has undergone four significant updates and received 36 patches. It is currently in Version 4.7, called An Everlasting Dream Intertwined, while Version 4.8, Summertide Scales and Tales, is coming on July 17.

However, not all updates are well-received. Some versions are better than the rest and become instant favorites.

That being said, here are the best five Genshin Impact updates since launch.

Version 1.2, The Chalk Prince and the Dragon

Credit: miHoYo / HoYoverse | License: fair use for promotional, commentary and news purposes

Genshim Impact continued to impress fans a few months after its release when it dropped Version 1.2, named The Chalk Prince and the Dragon, in December 2020.

The Dragonspine update with the Chalk Price quest was lauded for being the best the game had seen then.

This version introduced the five-star characters Albedo and Ganyu alongside several new types of equipment, event wishes, artifacts, events, systems, quests, monsters, animals, and more.

One of the most favorite swords from this update was Festering Desire. Despite its awkward name, it was praised for its ability to increase the damage and gain other skills specific to the mountain.

So, with an update this big, it’s easy to see why it has become one of the best.

Version 2.4, Fleeting Colors in Flight

Credit: miHoYo / HoYoverse | License: fair use for promotional, commentary and news purposes

Genshin Impact Version 2.4, Fleeting Colors in Flight, is one of the fan favorites.

Released in January 2022, the game started the year right then by adding the new region, Enkanomiya, and the return of the beloved Lantern Rite.

It also came with new characters, Shenhe and Yun Jin, and the return of Xiao, Zhongli, and Ganyu.

Of course, it also featured a number of new additions, like event wishes, weapons, quests, outfits, events, enemies, recipes, and more.

Version 3.0, The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings

Credit: miHoYo / HoYoverse | License: fair use for promotional, commentary and news purposes

Genshin Impact Version 3.0, The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings, is a big one.

It didn’t only open Sumeru to the players to enjoy. But it also introduced the seventh and final element, Dendro.

Though Dendro wasn’t new to the game, considering it had been around since the beginning, it was the first time the Traveler could use this element.

With several new additions, like the characters of Tighnari, Collei, and Dori, wishes, weapons, artifacts, and quests, to name a few, Version 3.0 expanded the game's lore.

Version 4.0, As Light Rain Falls Without Reason

Credit: miHoYo / HoYoverse | License: fair use for promotional, commentary and news purposes

Genshin Impact Version 4.0, As Light Rain Falls Without Reason, finally released the Nation of Justice Fontaine.

It also introduced new characters from the region and included much new content.

Here, fans met Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet. The new traveler element Hydro and the game’s first underwater adventure were also included.

This update brought the game a host of changes, making the adventure in its ever-expanding world more exciting.

Version 4.2, Masquerade of the Guilty

Credit: miHoYo / HoYoverse | License: fair use for promotional, commentary and news purposes

The introduction of Genshin Impact Version 4.2, Masquerade of the Guilty, gained massive reaction.

Here, the Fontaine storyline peaked, bringing it to its climax.

It added two more playable figures, Furina and Charlotte, and expanded the map eastward to the Erinnyes Forest and Morte Region.

The Hydro Archon took center stage as the nation teetered on the brink of catastrophe.

Of course, it also featured tons of new content, including locations, enemies, quests, and more.

Though Version 4.8 is just coming, fans are already looking forward to having 5.0 with the new characters it will introduce, like Natlan.

This shows that Genshin Impact has retained its fame and success, with numerous players excited to have more.

