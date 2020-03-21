*UPDATED* F1 2020 Virtual Grand Prix Series to replace postponed races – How to watch, confirmed grid

*UPDATED* F1 2020 Virtual Grand Prix Series to ...

Indie World – Start date, Games, Nintendo direct and more

Indie World – Start date, Games, Nintendo...

*UPDATED* F1 2020 Virtual Grand Prix Series: New drivers confirmed – Ferrari & Red Bull racers named

*UPDATED* F1 2020 Virtual Grand Prix Series: Ne...

Will the Fortnite World Cup 2020 be CANCELLED by Covid-19?

Will the Fortnite World Cup 2020 be CANCELLED b...

Red Dead Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 24 March – Release date, expected content, news & more

Red Dead Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 24 Mar...

NBA Live 21: Release date, PS5, trailer, cover star, graphics, rosters, Career Mode, Xbox Series X, Next-Gen & more

NBA Live 21: Release date, PS5, trailer, cover ...

MotoGP 20 Game: Trailer, Release date, gameplay, bikes, tracks, historic challengers, PS4, Xbox, and everything you need to know

MotoGP 20 Game: Trailer, Release date, gameplay...

Fortnite World Cup 2020: Start Date, Venue, How to Enter, Bugha, Tfue & Everything you need to know about Epic’s event!

Fortnite World Cup 2020: Start Date, Venue, How...

Madden 21: Release date, trailer, cover star, MUT, ultimate team, franchise mode, NCAA, Face of the Franchise, EA, Superstar KO, Next Gen, PS5, Xbox Series X & everything you need to know

Madden 21: Release date, trailer, cover star, M...

Madden 20 MUT Series 6: Master revealed – OVR, challenges, House Rules, Gauntlet 3, & more

Madden 20 MUT Series 6: Master revealed –...

Madden 20 Series 6 LIVE: Master, packs, Gauntlet 3, House Rules, level cap & more

Madden 20 Series 6 LIVE: Master, packs, Gauntle...

MLB The Show 20: New features, gameplay changes, graphics comparisons, updates, early access, release date, roster, ratings, RTTS, diamond dynasty, best players & more

MLB The Show 20: New features, gameplay changes...

Microsoft Flight Simulator VR: Will it feature on Xbox, Next-Gen & PC?

Microsoft Flight Simulator VR: Will it feature ...

Microsoft Flight Simulator: What to expect, release date, gameplay, graphics & more

Microsoft Flight Simulator: What to expect, rel...

Xbox Games with Gold April 2020: Price, Deals, Discounts, Free Games, Downloads & more

Xbox Games with Gold April 2020: Price, Deals, ...

Xbox Games With Gold April Reddit Predictions: Lego Batman 2, Doom & GTA San Andreas – Free games, Spotlight Sale, Deals, Discounts & more

Xbox Games With Gold April Reddit Predictions: ...

Fortnite

Will the Fortnite World Cup 2020 be CANCELLED by Covid-19?

With the latest measures – how likely is it that this sell-out event won’t go ahead?

by Ramzi Musa Mar 21, 2020
FortniteWorldCup2019 Solo WinnersCircle 02

What started off as advice to wash hands to the ‘Happy Birthday’ song, has quickly escalated into panic buying of groceries, social distancing and cancelling of long awaited events.

E3 2020 Cancelled Plans
ACCESS DENIED: E3 had to succumb to the effects of Covid-19

We’ve already seen E3 cancelled and with the latest government action closing pubs, restaurants and gyms – it’s not looking great for the Fortnite World Cup.

Last year, over 19,000 fans attended the three day event to watch some of their favourite Fortnite players go head to head.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Keep up to date with all the latest Fortnite news!
 

People have been speculating for some time as to whether the event will go ahead.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Fortnite World Cup 2020

fortnite rainbow st patricks day
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT: The sellout stadium could well be empty if organisers deem it unsafe for fans and players

The tactic of most countries at the moment is to avoid large gatherings, so in this way – Fortnite could be a victim of its own popularity.

Whatever happens, we’re here to keep you updated!

READ MORE: Fortnite World Cup 2020: Zayt Player Profile – Earnings, Past Events, & more

Written by Ramzi Musa

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.