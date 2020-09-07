Will Fortnite Return to IOS? - Apple Lawsuit, Unreal Engine and More!

Fortnite Season 4 is here with a host of new Marvel-themed cosmetic and gameplay changes!

Unfortunately, this update hasn't come to IOS devices yet sue to a recent lawsuit from Apple.

Here, we cover everything you need to know, and whether Fortnite will be returning to IOS (iPhone / iPad)!

Lawsuit

A recent update to Fortnite gives user's a discount when purchasing the in-game currency, V-Bucks!

MARVEL - Who's your favourite character in the new Battle Pass?

However, this discount comes from bypassing the additional cost that Apple takes for having Fortnite on its platform.

Apple wasn't happy about this update (understandably), so have removed Fortnite from their App Store.

This ban is still in place today, but will this change moving forward?

Unreal Engine

Fortuunetaly, Apple weren't able to remove all Unreal Engine games from their App Store.

Unreal Engine is a software that Epic use to develop games. This is used by loads of small indie developers to create games on mobile devices.

Will this Change?

It seems this won't be changing for the time being.

COSMETICS - Get amazing Marvel cosmetics in the Battle Pass and Item Shop!

Fortnite is still playable on all other platforms including PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more!

If Epic decides to revert the update and allow Apple to take a cut on V-Bucks, we'll probably see Fortnite return to IOS devices.

Finger crossed this is the case, as we the current Season's content and cosmetics are some of the best we've had in a while!