Will Fortnite be Banned in the United States?

It’s unclear whether some games will be affected by Trumps ban on Chinese company Tencent.

There has been some concern over games being banned in the US after Trump’s Tencent ban.

Fortunately, this is unlikely to affect most games as it’s targeted towards banning TikTok in the United States.

However, it’s still unclear as to whether this will affect games, like Fortnite, in the future.

Trump’s Tencent Ban

Trump’s Tencent ban is expected to affect some games as well as apps on the App Store (Apple, Android etc).

The ban is targeted towards removing TikTok from the US.

This means most games are unlikely to be affected by the ban, as it only stops the US from making transactions with the Chinese company Tencent.

TikTok Backlash

Tencent are the owners of TikTok, which is why Trump has been so harsh on the company.

Both TikTok and the Chinese government have stated their displeasure with Trumps decision.

Does this affect Fortnite?

Fans of Fortnite may not know that Epic Games is partly owned by Tencent.

This has caused some discomfort for fans, as they are unsure whether Fortnite will be banned in the US.

Luckily, the Tencent ban doesn’t affect Fortnite, so we won’t need to worry about the playerbase declining massively.

However, it’s unclear whether Trump will impose the same ban on other companies in the future, so we’ll have to wait and see.