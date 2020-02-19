What time does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 start? Season 11 end date and Season 12 start date!

We are no less than 24 hours away from the start of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2!

Epic Games the developer of Fortnite has been actively teasing fans with hints and reveals for the past few days, however, it is still unclear what it all means and what the new season will look like!

As of right now we can speculate when the new season will be kicking off – as well as how long (and large) the download file will be!

The downtime is expected to start at 4:00 am EST or 9:00am in the UK – it usually takes a few hours of downtime before the Season will be up and running, so you can expect to be playing around 11am in the UK or 6:00am EST!

Live Posters Spotted!

MYSTERIOUS – What could this mean from Epic Games?

In a tweet posted by Fortnite data miner @HYPEX, there have been numerous spottings of this new Fortnite teaser for next season.

These signs have been seen across the world, from shopping malls to train stations and they have just appeared overnight!

The posters are rather simple, as all they feature is a handprint with the text Fortnite behind it.

However, there is a phone number at the bottom of the poster and many people have called this number. This is what happens if you call this number!

It is hard to say what this exactly means; however if you remember back during the earlier months of the season.

A skin called Chaos Agent was released, and there has been an ample amount of speculation that this skin is going to control what happens for the season-ending event! Perhaps, he is who the phone number is directed too!

Season 12 Battle Pass

With every season of Fortnite, we get a new Battle Pass. Including 100+ different cosmetic items to personalise and boost your progress.

We expect to see the same for the upcoming season, possibly with even more focus on character models and weapon camos.

The Battle pass will cost 950 V-Bucks. If you have bought the previous battle pass, you are able to earn enough V-Bucks to purchase the Battle Pass without needing to put in more money.