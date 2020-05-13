What Does Unreal Engine 5 Mean For Fortnite? Next-Gen, News and Rumors!

What does the future of gaming have in store for everyone’s favorite battle royal? Let’s check it out!

Epic Games dropped a bombshell into the gaming world today, as they announced their brand new Unreal Engine 5.

The Unreal Engine is one of the most recognizable gaming engines throughout the world, it is the driving force behind a large portion of stellar titles including Fortnite.

So, with the release of the new engine alongside the new consoles later this year, what does this evidently mean for Fortnite?

Let’s take a closer look!

Unreal Engine 4

During the announcement live stream, Epic Games noted that when the next generation consoles (Xbox Series X and PS5) release later this Fall. Fortnite will still be running the Unreal Engine 4 for the time being.

One can assume this is going to be done to prepare the game and the engine itself, so it can fully embrace the next-gen hardware we are going to be playing on.

GRAPHICS – Will Epic Games enhance Fishstick for next-gen?

However, they also noted some juicy details about when Fortnite will be making its way to the next engine.

2021

Noted during the announcement of the Unreal Engine 5, Epic Games is going to slowly but surely transition Fortnite over to the new engine around mid-2021.

By the time Epic Games makes the move over to the new Unreal Engine, we will probably be playing on a brand new map and Season 20 may be here by then!

WICKED – Who else is snagging a next-gen console?

Same Fortnite

As noted in the official Epic Games blog post regarding the move over to next-gen consoles, they stated

“It’s Fortnite optimized to take advantage of the new hardware and features on next-gen consoles.”

They also made some notes regarding the move over to the new engine and what it means for Fortnite. Check it out below!

UNREAL – We cannot wait to see Fortnite on new hardware!

“While we can’t share specifics at the moment, more powerful hardware will allow us to improve performance and visuals. At launch, the version of Fortnite we release on next-gen consoles will be built with Unreal Engine 4. We will migrate Fortnite to Unreal Engine 5 in mid-2021.”

