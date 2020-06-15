[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 12 Season 13

The Fortnite Map Has Flooded! – The Device Event Aftermath

It appears we are going to be swimming more than ever now! Check out what happened to the map!

Nick Farrell by Nick Farrell Jun 15, 2020
Flooded Map

The Device Event has not happened! Midas’ glorious plan was unsuccessful and he left the map in quite the state.

Players all over the world got to witness this one of a kind event, and we are now playing on a new environment essentially.

Check out what happened to the map below!

Flood!

The rumors were true, after the months of speculation about whether or not the map would be flooded, we now know the answer.

How the map will be over the course of next season is unknown as of now, but for now, we are going swimming.

Check out what the map looks like post event below!

Flood
Credit RJE8

Surroundings

It appears that The Devive Midas used on the Fortnite map has caused the storm to disappear for the time being.

Instead, the map is now surrounded by a massive tidal wave; that we can assume will crash during the release of the new season.

Nick Farrell

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

