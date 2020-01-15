Join the RealSport Community Create a post
Create a post

RealSport

Ninja Announces Personal Fortnite Skin!

Fortnite, Season 12

Ninja Announces Personal Fortnite Skin!

After days of anticipation, Ninja has finally announced his big news!

The superstar streamer has been teasing his latest announcement for quite some time now, but now we finally know what the news is.

Over the last couple of months, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins has announced his move to Mixer and his exclusive partnership with Adidas.

In what has been a chaotic couple of months, the former Halo professional player is once again making waves throughout the industry.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Keep up to date with all the latest Fortnite news!

Ninja Skin

NINJA –

An announcement that was rumored since his rise to stardom last year, Ninja announced during his daily Mixer stream that his own personalized skin will be coming to the Fortnite item shop soon!

As pictured above the skin will have four different variants and be on the lookout for this skin in the items shop soon!

As well, there are other exclusive Ninja items coming to the item shop; his signature Pon-Pon dance will now be an emote in-game, along with two back blings!

PON PON – The Iconic Fortnite dance comes to Fortnite!

Tags

Nick Chris

Written by

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University.

Contact: [email protected]

0 Comments

log in

Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

reset password

Back to
log in

sign up

Back to
log in

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.