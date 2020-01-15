Ninja Announces Personal Fortnite Skin!

The superstar streamer has been teasing his latest announcement for quite some time now, but now we finally know what the news is.

Over the last couple of months, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins has announced his move to Mixer and his exclusive partnership with Adidas.

In what has been a chaotic couple of months, the former Halo professional player is once again making waves throughout the industry.

Ninja Skin

NINJA –

An announcement that was rumored since his rise to stardom last year, Ninja announced during his daily Mixer stream that his own personalized skin will be coming to the Fortnite item shop soon!

As pictured above the skin will have four different variants and be on the lookout for this skin in the items shop soon!

As well, there are other exclusive Ninja items coming to the item shop; his signature Pon-Pon dance will now be an emote in-game, along with two back blings!