Fortnite

Fortnite Serena Williams Outfit! – Item Shop, Cost, Skin Set and More!

Epic Games have released a skin based around one of your favourite tennis players!

by Oscar Dobbins Aug 14, 2020
fortnite serena williams

Epic have decided to return a great skin to the item shop!

This skin is said to be based around the Tennis player Serena Williams, but this hasn’t been confirmed by Epic.

here, we cover everything you need to know about this skin!

Item Shop

In today’s (14/08/20) Fortnite Item shop, the Match Point outfit has returned to the item shop for the first time since February!

fortnite outfit match point serena williams 1
MATCH POINT – Will you be picking up this skin?

This is supposed to be based around the tennis player, Serena Williams, and Epic has done a great job with the character model.

Unfortunately, this skin is “unofficially” based of Williams, so it isn’t part of the Icon series alongside Ninja, Travis Scott and more!

Cost

The skin will cost you 800 V-Bucks.

However, by taking advantage of Fortnite‘s new Mega Drop system, you can easily get a great discount!

Cosmetic Set?

Unfortuneatly, this outfit has hit the Fortnite item shop without a set.

Fortnite Halloween Skins
SKULL TROOPER – Will the Skull Trooper return this year?

This means there aren’t any matching items like a backbling, pickaxe and glider.

There is a possibility Epic will create more items for this set, but for now, we’re left with just the outfit.

