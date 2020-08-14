Fortnite Serena Williams Outfit! – Item Shop, Cost, Skin Set and More!

Epic Games have released a skin based around one of your favourite tennis players!

Epic have decided to return a great skin to the item shop!

This skin is said to be based around the Tennis player Serena Williams, but this hasn’t been confirmed by Epic.

here, we cover everything you need to know about this skin!

Item Shop

In today’s (14/08/20) Fortnite Item shop, the Match Point outfit has returned to the item shop for the first time since February!

MATCH POINT – Will you be picking up this skin?

This is supposed to be based around the tennis player, Serena Williams, and Epic has done a great job with the character model.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Release Date, Leaks, Weapons, Map, Battle Pass Skins, Theme, Weapons, App Store and More News About Season 14!

Unfortunately, this skin is “unofficially” based of Williams, so it isn’t part of the Icon series alongside Ninja, Travis Scott and more!

Cost

The skin will cost you 800 V-Bucks.

READ MORE: Fortnite off the App Store: Trailer, Legal Papers Filed, Rumours, and more

However, by taking advantage of Fortnite‘s new Mega Drop system, you can easily get a great discount!

Cosmetic Set?

Unfortuneatly, this outfit has hit the Fortnite item shop without a set.

SKULL TROOPER – Will the Skull Trooper return this year?

This means there aren’t any matching items like a backbling, pickaxe and glider.

READ MORE: Fortnite: Mega Drop and Permanent Discounts! – When is the Mega Drop, How to Redeem and More!

There is a possibility Epic will create more items for this set, but for now, we’re left with just the outfit.