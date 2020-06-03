Is Fortnite On The Xbox 360? Download, Crossplay, Rumors, and More!

Can gamers still playing on the best console of all time experience the best battle royal? Find out here!

With Fortnite already informing the public that mobile users may need to upgrade their software ahead of the new season.

One can wonder whether or not they have plans to eventually stop supporting current generation consoles soon.

But for those still gaming on older consoles, is there a way to play Fortnite?

Here are all the answers.

Sorry

Surprisingly, Epic Games has never made it possible to run Fortnite on the Xbox 360.

READ MORE: Is Fortnite On PS3? Download, Crossplay, Rumors, and More!

With the Xbox One releasing back in 2013, the Xbox was already ancient at that time,

So, with Fortnite releasing in 2017; most gamers already made the upgrade to the next generation of consoles.

NO GO – Perhaps you will be able to make the switch soon!

However, if you are still gaming on the Xbox 360 there may be some good news coming in the future for you.

With the release of the Xbox Series X this Fall, Microsoft will likely ax the price of the Xbox One during the holiday season!

READ MORE: Fortnite: How to Set Up Crossplay for Nintendo Switch!