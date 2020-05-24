Is Fortnite Dead in 2020? – Playerbase, Content, New Games and More!

For a few months, there has been some concern over the falling player base of Fortnite.

Fortnite has been one of the most popular battle royale games for a few years now.

We’ll soon be moving into Season 3 of Chapter 2 for Fortnite which will bring new content alongside gameplay changes and cosmetics.

We will likely see a lot of players return at the start of the next season, but this won’t stop the downward trend we’ve been seeing over the last few months.

Epic Games are doing all they can to try and bring back as many players, but unfortunately, with the release of amazing titles like Warzone, Fortnite will have loads of competition moving forward.

Playerbase

Recently, we’ve seen the player base dropping rapidly. This is likely a combination of factors that Epic have little control over.

A STROKE OF LUCK – Hopefully the next Season will have some features that bring back old fans of the game!

Epic has tried to mitigate the effect of this by adding bots into lobbies to fill out for the lack of real players.

Each new season brings new interest due to the addition of gameplay changes and cosmetics. However, this peak eventually drops off after the hype dies down.

READ MORE: Fortnite: How to do PC Crossplay in Chapter 2! – PC Crossplay, How it Works, Crossplay Servers and More!

The game saw the most amount o interest during the ‘Black Hole Event’ back in October of 2019, but unfortunately, this didn’t keep those players on Fortnite.

Content and Changes

Every few months Epic adds new content and changes to keep fans of the game interested.

ON THE RISE – Warzone has recently seen a lot of interest on the popular streaming platform Twitch.

This includes the addition of new cosmetics and content for a new fresh feeling.

At the start of Chapter 2, we saw one of the biggest changes to Fortnite in history with the brand-new map. This included new Points of Interest (POI) and open areas.

READ MORE: How To Install Fortnite Mobile on Samsung, Android, and HTC Devices!

Unfortunately, no matter what Epic does, you can’t keep the entire player base happy so compromises must be made.

Moving forward, Epic needs to add gameplay changes that cater to the more competitive audience. This will make the game feel more balanced and improve the overall quality of Fortnite.

New Games

Since the release of PUBG and Fortnite, we’ve seen a huge increase in the amount of battle royale genre games releasing.

HAVE A BOOGIE – Party Royale is Epic Games’ current live event!

Unfortunate, since the release of PUBG and Fortnite, there has been a huge rise in the number of battle royales.

This competition has caused lots of players to switch to other games.

Currently, Warzone (Call of Duty) is a very popular option, with many Fortnite based streamers switching to play with others on this battle royale.

READ MORE: *BREAKING* Fortnite Doomsday Event Date CONFIRMED! – Start Date, Leaks, and More!

We’ll have to wait and see what Epic Games adds in the next season to bring back these streamers, influencers and player base.

Is Fortnite Dead?

Against popular belief, Fortnite still has a huge player base.

ROGUE SOLDIER – Will the original starter pack skin return to the Fortnite Store?

Because Fortnite‘s player base reached numbers we’ve never seen before, it now seems like the game has completely died off.

Unfortunately, we’re likely to see the player base continue to decrease as more games release, but this competition may push Fortnite to become better than ever.

READ MORE: Fortnite Aim Training Map Codes – May 2020

If your still a fan of the game, you have nothing to worry about, Fortnite is likely to be around for a few more years at least, as long as Epic continues to support the game with great updates to content.