How to Download Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3!: Epic Games, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and More!

With the release of Season 3, we’ll see some major changes to the Map, weapons and more!

Fortnite Season 2 has brought a whole new storyline to the Fortnite Saga!

With the addition of The Agency, Midas and two unique groups, we’ll see big changes coming in the future.

Fan’s have found hidden Easter Eggs, both in and out of the Fortnite world, pointed towards some sort of Flood event.

This could change up the Fortnite Meta entirely with a large focus on water-based combat.

Epic Games Launcher

To start, you’ll need to download the Epic Games Launcher on your PC. If you already play Fortnite, you can skip this step.

When the release date rolls around for Chapter 2 Season 3, the update will begin on the launcher.

The update will be fairly large, so don’t expect to be able to play the update as soon as it releases.

You can enable “Auto-updates” for the Epic Games Launcher, so you don’t need to worry about actively starting the update.

Xbox and PlayStation Stores

For the console versions of the games, the update will be fairly self-explanatory.

At the release of the update, you’ll see the icon change on both the PlayStation and Xbox stores.

You’ll then be able to update your game from the store, or your library. However, you won’t be able to pre-load the game for the release time.

Some of your settings may have reset, so make sure to check them before you start playing.

Switch and Mobile

For the Switch and mobile devices, head to your app store to update your game.

The update is likely to be very big, so make sure you have space on your device to install the update.

Again, your settings may have reset so make sure you change them back before you jump in for your first fight.

Release Date

Fortnite Season 3 is releasing on 11 June at.

The previous Season released at 04:00 EST/ 08:00 GMT. Season 3 is likely to continue this trend on 11 June.

Unfortunately, this time is when the download will be available, not when you’ll be able to play.

The servers are likely to go up shortly after this time so have your download ready!