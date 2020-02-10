How many days till Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2? When does Chapter 2 Season 1 end? Season 12 start date and more!

The current season of Fortnite was set to end just before the Christmas period began but is now starting on 20th February 2020 – making it the longest season ever!

This means we are only 10 days away from getting to play Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2!

Epic Games had this to say in their latest update to the community in response to the delay:

“Beginning with the release of the 11.50 update in early February, Fortnite will be moving to Unreal Engine’s Chaos Physics Engine.”

Season 12 Battle Pass

With every season of Fortnite, we get a new Battle Pass. Including 100+ different cosmetic items to personalise and boost your progress.

We expect to see the same for the upcoming season, possibly with even more focus on character models and weapon camos.

The Battle pass will cost 950 V-Bucks. If you have bought the previous battle pass, you are able to earn enough V-Bucks to purchase the Battle Pass without needing to put in more money.

SKINS GALORE – It would be great to see some new skins and weapons next season!

What’s the new theme going to be?

The evolution of Fornite Battle Royale really has been something spectacular to witness, with so many new additions, changes and events that the community has been apart of.

The Blackhole that changed the Fortnite world forever

Season X saw the Fortnite world as we know it gets quite literally swallowed by a black hole and disappear, for only Chapter 2 to commence.

Chapter 2 brought back the simplicity that so many fans had been asking for – after ten seasons all the new additions that had been brought to the Battle Royale had all became overwhelming and far too complex.

Previous themes!

Season 1 – Theme = NONE

Season 2 – Theme = Medieval

Season 3 -Theme = Space

Season 4 – Theme = Super Heroes

Season 5 – Theme = Worlds Collide

Season 6 – Theme = Halloween

Season 7 – Theme = Winter

Season 8 – Theme = Pirates

Season 9 – Theme = Future

Season X – Theme = Time

Chapter 2

Season 1 – Theme = New World

Season 2 – Theme = ?

Could Chapter 2 Season 2 see the theme of Content Creators? With the famous Mixer streamer Ninja having been rewarded his own skin, is there now the possibility that we see Season 2 be the season of IRL Fortnite players.

Ninjas very own Fortnite Skin

How good would it be to see a Timthetatman or a CourageJD Skin! Earthquake warnings, please.