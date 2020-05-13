[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Xbox Series X: CONFIRMED, Release Date, Trailer, Graphics, Gameplay, Unreal Engine 5 & more

What could the future of the world’s most popular game have in store for us on next gen consoles?

Nick Farrell by Nick Farrell May 13, 2020
fortnite xbox series x

Hold onto your horses, but the temperature in Fortnite just went up a notch.

We now know that the Epic Games epic title is coming to Next Gen consoles.

Here’s what we know so far about the Series X side of the bargain.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Keep up to date with all the latest Fortnite news!
 

Fortnite Confirmed for Xbox Series X


IT HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED.

Fortnite is coming to Next Gen!

Confirmed during Epic Games’ stint at Summer Games Fest, we now know that the world’s biggest game will appear on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

What we know so far

Epic Games release an article all about Fortnite on Next Gen consoles on its website.

Is this an all-new Fortnite?

No, this is not a new version of Fortnite. It’s Fortnite optimised to take advantage of the new hardware and features on next-gen consoles.

How will Fortnite take advantage on Next-Gen Hardware?

More powerful hardware allows Epic to improve performance and visuals.

At launch, the version of Fortnite released on next-gen consoles will be built with Unreal Engine 4.

It will then be migrated to Unreal Engine 5 in mid-2021.

Release Date

We can suspect that the Fortnite version that will be playable on the Xbox Series X may release as soon as the console hits the shelves later this fall.

New Fishstick Style
PRICY – How much are you willing to pay for next-gen consoles?

If it does not release as soon as the Series X launches, expect it to within the following weeks just in time of the holiday season.

Graphics

The big news is here is that Unreal Engine 5 will level up the graphic on Fortnite.

At first, Fortnite on Next Consoles will be on Unreal Engine 4, but this will be updated to UE5 in 2021.

Since the Series X is going to have the internal hardware to power games up to 120 FPS, console gamers are due to have a substantial increase to their gaming experience.

For those who do not remember, Epic Games recently implemented the Chaos Physics Engine for the latest season of Fortnite.

fortnite sgt green clover
GREEN – Are you going to be team green this Fall?

This new engine has allowed Epic Games to pull of these marvellous events such as the Travis Scott Astronomical concert.

When Fortnite does indeed get ported over to the Series X, we can suspect a large increase in frame rate for users.

Gameplay?

As of now, there is little gameplay of any title confirmed for the PS5; we do however suspect Fortnite will release some in the coming months.

All we saw from Epic Games was a demo for an untitled game, which is perhaps not relatable to Fortnite!

Watch this space to see what does appear, however.

Trailer?

In the coming months keep your eyes peeled on any official Fornite social media accounts.

Nick Farrell

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

