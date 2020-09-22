[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 14

*UPDATED* Fortnite Xbox Series S: Pre-orders open, Release Date, vs Series X, Specs, News, Gameplay, Unreal Engine 5 & more

The latest console from Microsoft has been announced. What does it mean for Fortnite?

Xbox Series S FN

For those not looking to fork out over $500 / £450 for their next gaming experience – Xbox Series S looks to be the solution.

The cheaper, sleeker version of the Xbox Series X will be releasing alongside its big brother on 10 November.

With Fortnite getting a Next Gen upgrade, how will it play on Series S?

1 Latest News – Xbox Series X|S Pre-orders open!
2 Specs
3 Fortnite on Series S

Latest News – Xbox Series X|S Pre-orders open!

It’s time to secure your console!

xbox series x s prices min
DECISION TIME – Will you opt for Series X or Serie S?

The Xbox Series S costs $299 / £249 and you can pre-order yours here.

The Xbox Series X costs $499 / £449 and you can pre-order yours here.

Stock is going fast, so act quick to get your hands on one of the consoles!

Specs

Below is a full list of the confirmed specs for the Xbox Series S!

  • CPU: Eight-core 3.8ghz custom Zen 2
  • GPU: Four teraflops 1.55 GHz
  • RAM: 10GB GDDR6
  • Frame rate: Up to 120 fps
  • Resolution: Up to 4K
  • Storage: 512GB custom NVME SSD

Since this console is rumored to be around half the price of the Series X.

We expected it to be significantly less powerful, and this appears to be the case.

Fortnite on Series S

Epic Games confirmed months ago that Fortnite will be ready to go once next-gen consoles release this year.

They also made waves noting that the Unreal Engine 5 will be implemented onto Fortnite next year.

Fortnite PS5 Patch 2 86
NEXT-GEN – How will performance be affected?

So, we can assume as of now that Fortnite will be playable on the Series S when it releases.

Since Fortnite is not a powerful game, we do not see why you wouldn’t get all the features the Series X offers.

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

