Fortnite Season 14

Fortnite X Rocket League LLAMA-RAMA: Release Date, Challenges, Rewards, Coupons and More Details!

Two of the world’s most popular multiplayer titles are joining forces yet again! Here’s all the news!

T010M90DGBT U010X921EMB cf087f69dbed 512 min by Nick Farrell Sep 15, 2020
The current season of Fortnite is well underway.

Now, Epic Games has announced a brand new collaboration with Rocket League as apart of a new promotion.

Here’s all you need to know!

1 LLAMA-RAMA
2 Epic Coupon
3 More Rewards

LLAMA-RAMA

Announced on their Twitter page earlier today, noting that this is going to be a new partnership with Rocket League.

This will be done to promote Rocket League going to free-to-play on September 23rd, 2020.

For those who do not know, Epic Games purchased Rocket League developers Psyonix back in May of 2019.

Now, the game is finally being made free for players who do not own it already.

SWEET – Free stuff!

Epic Coupon

As apart of the promotion, iFireMonkey noted that if you download Rocket League on the Epic Games store between September 23 – October 23.

You will get a free $10 coupon for any game on the Epic Games Store that is priced at $14.99 USD and above!

More Rewards

As of now we do not what else Epic has planned up their sleeves.

We are going to know more details in the coming weeks so stayed tuned!

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

