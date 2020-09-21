Fortnite X BTS Concert: Party Royale, Date, Time, Trailer and More!

It is not secret Epic Games has been going all out with Party Royale.

Now, they have announced a brand new show!

This time around it is worldwide sensation group BTS.

Here's what you need to know!

Date and Time

Players will be able to check out the concert in-game this Friday, September 25th at the following times:

8 PM EST

9 AM KST (September 26th)

Trailer

Check out the full trailer for the new Party Royale concert below!

Blog Post

Epic Games posted a blog post with some more news on the BTS concert.

Check out some of the key points below!

GROOVE IN BTS STYLE

Dance along to the music with two new Emotes choreographed by BTS. And use these Emotes beyond the show to bring some BTS style anywhere. These new moves will be available in the Item Shop starting September 23 at 8 PM EDT (September 24 at 9 AM KST).

Breaking out your BTS moves is easy. If you own these Fortnite Emotes, just head to the Locker tab in-game to make sure they’re equipped. Once they’re equipped, use them in Party Royale or elsewhere!

Emotes

As noted above, there will be two brand new emotes coming to the Fortnite item shop this week!

These will be apart of the BTS collection so be on the lookout for them.

