PS5 Official Reveal: Did Xbox Series X specs confirm any PS5 rumours? Price, Graphics, Power, Speed, Design & more

PS5 Official Reveal: Did Xbox Series X specs co...

Madden 20 Ultimate Team: NFL Free Agency – New masters, sets, & more

Madden 20 Ultimate Team: NFL Free Agency –...

Fortnite World Cup 2020: Zayt Player Profile – Earnings, Past Events, & more

Fortnite World Cup 2020: Zayt Player Profile &#...

PS5 Reveal LIVE EVENT: Specs, System Architecture, design, release date, news & more

PS5 Reveal LIVE EVENT: Specs, System Architectu...

MLB The Show 20: 5 Best Right Fielders (RF) in Franchise Mode, RTTS, & March to October – Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge & more

MLB The Show 20: 5 Best Right Fielders (RF) in ...

Madden 21: Where will the top free agents land? Tom Brady, Jadeveon Clowney, & more

Madden 21: Where will the top free agents land?...

MLB The Show 20 Review: A triumph of baseball

MLB The Show 20 Review: A triumph of baseball...

MLB The Show 20: Complete Controls Guide – Hitting, Pitching, Stealing, Fielding, & Sliding

MLB The Show 20: Complete Controls Guide –...

MLB The Show 20: Best Starting Pitchers (SP) in Franchise Mode, RTTS, & March to October – Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer & more

MLB The Show 20: Best Starting Pitchers (SP) in...

TT Isle of Man 2 Review: The ultimate challenge in racing – career mode, graphics, gameplay, release date & more

TT Isle of Man 2 Review: The ultimate challenge...

Red Dead Online Weekly Update: 17 March content – New Showdown Mode variations & more

Red Dead Online Weekly Update: 17 March content...

Red Dead Online 17 March Weekly Update LIVE: Showdown mode, last stand, Patch Release date, time, Rank Rewards, patch notes, news, discounts, list & more

Red Dead Online 17 March Weekly Update LIVE: Sh...

MLB The Show 20: New features, gameplay changes, graphics comparisons, updates, early access, release date, roster, ratings, RTTS, diamond dynasty, best players & more

MLB The Show 20: New features, gameplay changes...

PS5 March Reveal Event: Price, Full Specs, Games, March Unveiling & more

PS5 March Reveal Event: Price, Full Specs, Game...

Madden 20: MUT Free Agency missions, solo challenges, sets & more

Madden 20: MUT Free Agency missions, solo chall...

PS5 Specs Leak: Yet ANOTHER mysterious message, March Reveal Event, Rumours and more

PS5 Specs Leak: Yet ANOTHER mysterious message,...

Fortnite

Fortnite World Cup 2020: Zayt Player Profile – Earnings, Past Events, & more

Will the Fortnite duos specialist be sweeping up lobbies at the 2020 World Cup?

Tom Young by Tom Young Mar 18, 2020
fortnite world cup 2020 zayt profile

We’ve been waiting for what feels like an eternity for Epic Games to make any sort of announcement on this year’s Fortnite World Cup, although it now seems far less straightforward than it once did.

What seemed like a routine announcement has now been massively affected by the coronavirus outbreak – we even looked at if there will be a World Cup at all.

If the tournament does go ahead – and that is a big if currently – one man who will be looking to make a big impact is Zayt, currently playing for NRG esports.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Keep up to date with all the latest Fortnite news!
Contents hide
1 Who is Zayt?
2 History of competitive gaming
3 Fortnite World Cup 2019
4 Will Zayt be at the 2020 World Cup

Who is Zayt?

Williams ‘Zayt’ Aubin is a professional gamer who currently represents the North American franchise NRG esports.

Fornite Zayt and Saf
ZAYT! Zayt (right) forms one of Fortnite’s most formidable partnerships alongside Saf…

The 20-year-old streams his Fortnite gameplay live on the streaming service Twitch and to date, has amassed just shy of 100,000 followers.

History of competitive gaming

Zayt began gaming competitively at the beginning of 2019 and despite finishing a lowly 19th in his debut competition, the Canadian’s performance has improved significantly since.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2: Best Weapons to use after the Vault

Six victories in 34 outings may not seem like a particularly great return, but it was his performance in last year’s World Cup which earnt him a cool $750,000 and put him well on his way to becoming a millionaire.

Fortnite World Cup 2019

Zayt took part in the inaugural Fortnite World Cup last year and despite not performing spectacularly in the Solo event – he finished 36th overall – Zayt put in a BIG shift in the Duos.

FWC duos final leaderboard
IN THE MONEY: Zayt had a great performance in the duos last year

Working with teammate Saf, the two finished fourth in the overall standings, pocketing a $750,000 each. Could we see the pair team up again in 2020?

Will Zayt be at the 2020 World Cup

If it goes ahead we expect to see Zayt competing in both solos and duos in the 2020 World Cup.

Read More: Fortnite Chapter 2: Championship Series Details Announced!

He was one of the favourites going into last years event and will want to make amends for a poor showing in the solo tournament and who knows, if he and Saf continue together, could we see them go better than in 2019?

Tom Young

Written by Tom Young

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.