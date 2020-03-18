Fortnite World Cup 2020: Zayt Player Profile – Earnings, Past Events, & more

Will the Fortnite duos specialist be sweeping up lobbies at the 2020 World Cup?

We’ve been waiting for what feels like an eternity for Epic Games to make any sort of announcement on this year’s Fortnite World Cup, although it now seems far less straightforward than it once did.

What seemed like a routine announcement has now been massively affected by the coronavirus outbreak – we even looked at if there will be a World Cup at all.

If the tournament does go ahead – and that is a big if currently – one man who will be looking to make a big impact is Zayt, currently playing for NRG esports.

Who is Zayt?

Williams ‘Zayt’ Aubin is a professional gamer who currently represents the North American franchise NRG esports.

ZAYT! Zayt (right) forms one of Fortnite’s most formidable partnerships alongside Saf…

The 20-year-old streams his Fortnite gameplay live on the streaming service Twitch and to date, has amassed just shy of 100,000 followers.

History of competitive gaming

Zayt began gaming competitively at the beginning of 2019 and despite finishing a lowly 19th in his debut competition, the Canadian’s performance has improved significantly since.

Six victories in 34 outings may not seem like a particularly great return, but it was his performance in last year’s World Cup which earnt him a cool $750,000 and put him well on his way to becoming a millionaire.

Fortnite World Cup 2019

Zayt took part in the inaugural Fortnite World Cup last year and despite not performing spectacularly in the Solo event – he finished 36th overall – Zayt put in a BIG shift in the Duos.

IN THE MONEY: Zayt had a great performance in the duos last year

Working with teammate Saf, the two finished fourth in the overall standings, pocketing a $750,000 each. Could we see the pair team up again in 2020?

Will Zayt be at the 2020 World Cup

If it goes ahead we expect to see Zayt competing in both solos and duos in the 2020 World Cup.

He was one of the favourites going into last years event and will want to make amends for a poor showing in the solo tournament and who knows, if he and Saf continue together, could we see them go better than in 2019?