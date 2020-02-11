Fortnite World Cup 2020: What we want to see - Prize money, winner, date, casters and more!

Coming off the success of the first World Cup, which was one of, if not the largest esports event of 2019; with a sold-out Arthur Ashe Stadium in NYC.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is only a week away now, and to this day we still do not have any news about the next Fortnite World Cup.

The inaugural Fortnite World Cup was absolutely massive, with media all over the world covering the event; we can only hope this year's tournament will be just as magical.

So what is on our wishlist for the Fortnite World Cup 2020? Let's go over our list!

Three Game Modes

TRIOS - Who else would want to see trios added to the event?

Since the conclusion of the Fortnite World Cup, Epic Games has been experimenting with different competitive game modes via the FNCS model.

We have had two iterations of FNCS, the first one being trios and the last one being squads or teams of four. Both of these game modes were widely successful and it was a nice change of pace for fans and the players.

READ MORE: Where is the Fortnite World Cup 2020

People have been speculating that they have done this to determine which game mode will be the showcase for the 2020 Fortnite World.

This does not surprise us, as to why else would they steer away from the traditional solo and duo game modes? However, the latter two game modes are iconic, so we feel they should not be removed for this year's World Cup.

Instead, we can speculate perhaps there will be an additional game mode added on top of the already existing two! Trios in our eyes would be the perfect game mode, especially with the current state of the game it would feel a lot less cluttered!

Better Spectating System

BIRD'S EYE VIEW - The spectating system in Fortnite at the moment is average at best.

If you have watched competitive Fortnite at all in the past you are well aware of the spectating system currently in place.

Because of the nature of Fortnite and the viewing system, when they are observing players for a broadcast they opt to use the in-game client for their point of view. While this may be nice in some regards, there are immediate drawbacks.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2: Skins Leak

Often times while they are switching back and forth between players, there is a delay between the feeds and what has already happened.

This can lead to confusion among fans, as all the viewers and the casters see is a frozen screen as the in-game client has to catch up to what is going on. This leads to missed big plays because of the spectating system and we feel it cannot like this for 2020.

Implementing a new system or trying to at least speed up the in-game client is the obvious choice.

The Same Casters

ALL-STARS - The faces of Fortnite you all know and love

The casting talent behind Fortnite has some of the most iconic names in the gaming industry; from streaming sensations such as Dr. Lupo and Courage to the loveable Sundown.

Although some are newcomers to the Fortnite scene they all did a fantastic job during the first World Cup.

READ MORE: Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2: Valentine’s Day Skins

Ballatw, Monsterdface, Zeke, Shyowager, and Sundown are too many fans the core casters and talent of the Fortnite scene; they bring all the energy and excitement and rave to the game.

It would not be the World Cup without bringing this crew back for a second run, but we feel as though there should be some more additions this time around.

Popular caster Clay Stehling has been grinding casting during all of the FNCS sessions and we feel like he is the most obvious choice for the next World Cup!

READ MORE: Fortnite World Cup 2020: Date, Venue, Qualification

Other casters and talent we would love to see take the reigns for the next Fortnite World Cup include: