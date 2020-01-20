Fortnite World Cup 2020: Pickaxe Swinging BANNED! Epic Games Rule Set 2020

Epic Games recently released a blog post detailing their new look on competitive integrity for 2020. The new rules are going to take place effective today and will be in place for all future Epic Games tournaments which will include the Fortnite World Cup 2020.

You can find the official blog post here, but we’ll go over everything new from Epic Games.

Pickaxe Swinging Banned!

There most significant portion of the “Signaling Update” is the crackdown of player movements shown towards other players to indicate they do not want to fight. These are done in Cash Cups or previous FNCS, so players do not have to fight each other in certain situations. The full notes regarding the new rules is listed below!

READ MORE: Fortnite World Cup 2020: Start Date, Venue, Qualification

“For 2020 (starting 1/20/20), we are taking action against any kind of in-game communication between opponents via signaling in official tournament matches. This includes, but is not limited to:

Pick-axe swinging

Emoting

Toy tossing

Jumping

Any cases of signaling like those listed above will now result in a teaming/collusion penalty. We want to be explicitly clear that pacifism-style gameplay is still allowed, but if signaling is involved, we will review and take appropriate action for the teaming/collusion penalty. Repeat offenders may be subject to increased penalties.“

Collusion Rule

By now, everyone knows about the qualified duo for the Fortnite World Cup that were previously caught teaming during their matches. At the time, Epic Games did not really hand out a significant punishment, but it appears they are taking a stand against these actions coming soon. The full rules about Collusion are listed below!

READ MORE: Fortnite Icon Series: Ninja, TheGrefg, Loserfruit

“Players may not work together to deceive or otherwise cheat other players during any match (“Collusion”). Examples of Collusion include the following:

Teaming: Players working together during the match while on opposing teams.

Planned Movement: Agreement between 2 or more opposing players to land at specific locations or to move through the map in a planned way before the match begins.

Communication: Sending or receiving signals (both verbal and non-verbal) to communicate with opposing players.

Item Dumping: Intentionally dropping items for an opposing player to collect.”