Fortnite World Cup 2020: NRG Epikwhale player profile – Earnings, Past Events, & more

After finishing third in last year’s event, can the teenage senastion go even further in 2020?

It seems like it has been forever since last year’s Fortnite World Cup – and with this year’s tournament in doubt – we need some sort of clarity.

Last year competition was a huge success, in fact it was one of the most-watched esports events of all time. Here’s to hoping that 2020 matches that success!

Should the tournament go ahead, we know that Epikwhale will be looking to make waves in the field, here is some more info on NRG’s finest…

Who is NRG Epikwhale?

Shane “Epikwhale” Cotton is a player for North American esports franchise NRG.

Just 17-years-old, Cotton regularly streams to Twitch, uploads to YouTube, and can also be regularly found in his own Discord channel.

EPIK! NRG made a good call getting EpikWhale to join their franchise

Epikwhale officially signed with NRG on 19 July, 2019 after impressing during the Week 3 World Cup Solo tryouts.

History of competitive gaming

EpikWhale has enjoyed plenty of success in his short career to date and, despite only appearing in 16 tournaments, the young American is already a self-made millionaire.

That millionaire status comes largely due to his fine performance in last year’s World Cup, where EpikWhale found his way onto the winner’s podium despite being one of the youngest players at the event.

Fortnite World Cup 2019

Despite finishing a whopping 27 points behind eventual winner Bugha, EpikWhale did rack up a respectable 32 points in last year’s solo event, which was enough to see him finish third in the final standings, just a single point behind Psalm in second.

THIRD: Not bad for a teenager!

There was also time for a 12th place duos finish with his fellow American and Fortnite partner 4DRStorm.

Will we see EpikWhale at the 2020 World Cup?

Yes, of course we will.

He will still go into the tournament as one of the youngest competitors should he qualify, but with the experience of the 2019 event behind him and the know-how to find his way into those top spots, don’t be surprised to see EpikWhale go one – or maybe even two – steps further at the 2020 event.