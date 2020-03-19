Madden 20 MUT Series 6: Master revealed – OVR, challenges, House Rules, Gauntlet 3, & more

Madden 20 MUT Series 6: Master revealed –...

Madden 20 Series 6: Ultimate Team, MUT, Release date, master, OVR, LTD, packs, Delanie Walker, Gauntlet 3, & more

Madden 20 Series 6: Ultimate Team, MUT, Release...

Fortnite: Meowscles Challenges Revealed: Week 5 Challenges, Rewards, and Full Details – Week 6 challenges predicted!

Fortnite: Meowscles Challenges Revealed: Week 5...

Apex Legends Reddit Rant: Warzone has Apex players venting their frustrations to Respawn – Solo mode, Skill-based matchmaking, Server issues & more

Apex Legends Reddit Rant: Warzone has Apex play...

Football Manager 2020: The most entertaining players to sign for your save – Erling Haaland, Kai Havertz, & more

Football Manager 2020: The most entertaining pl...

FIFA 20: FUT Birthday COUNTDOWN – Release date, Squad predictions, expected content, SBC info, news & more

FIFA 20: FUT Birthday COUNTDOWN – Release...

PS5 Reveal Explained: 3D Audio is a game-changer for FPS games

PS5 Reveal Explained: 3D Audio is a game-change...

FIFA 20 FUT Birthday: Release date, Squad Predictions, expected content, SBC info & more

FIFA 20 FUT Birthday: Release date, Squad Predi...

FIFA 20: FUT Birthday Predictions – Bale, Pogba, Hulk & more

FIFA 20: FUT Birthday Predictions – Bale,...

Football Manager 2020 Cheats: All the best shortcuts & hacks on FM 20

Football Manager 2020 Cheats: All the best shor...

Fortnite World Cup 2020: NRG Epikwhale player profile – Earnings, Past Events, & more

Fortnite World Cup 2020: NRG Epikwhale player p...

DOOM Eternal Review: A symphony of violence – Campaign, combat, mechanics, verdict & more

DOOM Eternal Review: A symphony of violence ...

GTA V Online: 19/5 Weekly Update REVEALED – New podium car, discounts, double payouts & more

GTA V Online: 19/5 Weekly Update REVEALED ̵...

GTA Online Weekly Update OUT NOW: 19 March Content – King of the Hill double payout, new podium car & more

GTA Online Weekly Update OUT NOW: 19 March Cont...

*WATCH* F1 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix Preview, Prediction, Cancelled: Track information, setup guide, FIA statement, coronavirus, & more

*WATCH* F1 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix Preview, Pre...

Madden 21: Release date, trailer, cover star, MUT, ultimate team, franchise mode, NCAA, Face of the Franchise, EA, Superstar KO, Next Gen, PS5, Xbox Series X & everything you need to know

Madden 21: Release date, trailer, cover star, M...

Fortnite

Fortnite World Cup 2020: NRG Epikwhale player profile – Earnings, Past Events, & more

After finishing third in last year’s event, can the teenage senastion go even further in 2020?

Tom Young by Tom Young Mar 19, 2020
fortnite world cup 2020 epikwhale

It seems like it has been forever since last year’s Fortnite World Cup – and with this year’s tournament in doubt – we need some sort of clarity.

Last year competition was a huge success, in fact it was one of the most-watched esports events of all time. Here’s to hoping that 2020 matches that success!

Should the tournament go ahead, we know that Epikwhale will be looking to make waves in the field, here is some more info on NRG’s finest…

NOW WATCH BELOW: Keep up to date with all the latest Fortnite news!
Contents hide
1 Who is NRG Epikwhale?
2 History of competitive gaming
3 Fortnite World Cup 2019
4 Will we see EpikWhale at the 2020 World Cup?

Who is NRG Epikwhale?

Shane “Epikwhale” Cotton is a player for North American esports franchise NRG.

READ MORE: Fortnite World Cup 2020: Bugha Player Profile

Just 17-years-old, Cotton regularly streams to Twitch, uploads to YouTube, and can also be regularly found in his own Discord channel.

NRG Epikwhale
EPIK! NRG made a good call getting EpikWhale to join their franchise

Epikwhale officially signed with NRG on 19 July, 2019 after impressing during the Week 3 World Cup Solo tryouts.

History of competitive gaming

EpikWhale has enjoyed plenty of success in his short career to date and, despite only appearing in 16 tournaments, the young American is already a self-made millionaire.

READ MORE: Fortnite World Cup 2020: Date, Venue, Qualification 

That millionaire status comes largely due to his fine performance in last year’s World Cup, where EpikWhale found his way onto the winner’s podium despite being one of the youngest players at the event.

Fortnite World Cup 2019

Despite finishing a whopping 27 points behind eventual winner Bugha, EpikWhale did rack up a respectable 32 points in last year’s solo event, which was enough to see him finish third in the final standings, just a single point behind Psalm in second.

FWC 2019 standings solo
THIRD: Not bad for a teenager!

There was also time for a 12th place duos finish with his fellow American and Fortnite partner 4DRStorm.

Will we see EpikWhale at the 2020 World Cup?

Yes, of course we will.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2: Best Weapons to use

He will still go into the tournament as one of the youngest competitors should he qualify, but with the experience of the 2019 event behind him and the know-how to find his way into those top spots, don’t be surprised to see EpikWhale go one – or maybe even two – steps further at the 2020 event.

Tom Young

Written by Tom Young

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.