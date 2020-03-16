Fortnite World Cup 2020: LeTsHe Player Profile – Earnings, Past Events, & more

Europe has few better when it comes to Fortnite players, could we the teenager claim FWC glory?

The Fortnite World Cup 2020 remains somewhat of a mystery.

It seemed as though an announcement was imminent but all may not be as straightforward as it seems.

Recent announcements suggest that the tournaments may be delayed due to issues with the online servers, whilst the coronavirus is sure to put a delay on proceedings.

One man who will be itching to get out and competing is LeTsHe. Let’s take a look at his career to date and what to expect from him in 2020.

Who is LeTsHe?

Kevin “LeTsHe” Fedjuschkin is a German Fortnite player who currently represents Team Atlantis in competitive events.

WONDERKID: He may be young, but he’s wise!

The 16-year-old is best know for streaming on Twitch, where he has amassed over 100,000 subscribers, but he does also upload highlights of his gameplay to YouTube.

History of competitive gaming

Given the fact he is only young, it should come as no surprise to see that LeTsHe doesn’t have an extravagant history in the competitive gaming world.

In fact, Fedjuschkin has only appeared in FIVE tournaments in his whole career to date, but, after winning the Week 5 European qualifier, the German qualified for the Fortnite World Cup in 2019…

Fortnite World Cup 2019

.. and he didn’t perform too badly.

HE’LL BE BACK! LeTsHe still has plenty to prove despite a decent showing last year

He finished 32nd overall, which may not seem like the greatest performance in the world but when it earns you $50,000 from your fourth competitive tournament as a teenager, you can’t complain too much.

Will we see LeTsHe at the 2020 World Cup

Almost certainly and, as a controller-based player, it is always fun to watch LeTsHe in action.

His last competitive performance did come back in September though, so if he wants to be seen as a real contender in this year’s World Cup, LeTsHe is firstly going to have to qualify, but then he’s going to have to put in some serious hours getting those appearances up.