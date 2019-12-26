Fortnite: World Cup 2020 Game Modes Leaked?? – News, Rumors and more!

Since the conclusion of the first-ever Fortnite World Cup this past July in New York City, Epic Games has been experimenting with all sorts of game modes and scoring systems in Season X and Chapter 2 Season 1.

Now, there seems to be a leak hidden inside the Epic Games website that indicates what the next Fortnite World Cup game mode will be! Let’s find out what it is!

Trios, Squads, Solos or Duos?

For those who do not remember, the first-ever Fortnite World Cup was comprised of two game modes, solos, and duos.

These two modes have been the foundation of competitive Fortnite, as they were really the only two game modes Epic Games has experimented with since the game’s release.

Of course, these game modes are either universally loved or hated depending on who you ask, but it was smart by Epic Games to concentrate on two specific game modes in the lead up to the Fortnite World Cup.

Since we have experienced two seasons since the Fortnite World Cup and two brand new game modes for competitive.

First, during Season X there was the introduction of the Fortnite Champion Series or FNCS.

During this season, we have showcased trios, this was the first time we witnessed teams of three in a competitive Fortnite setting and it was some of the best action we have watched amid the abysmal season.

After Season X, we had some downtime in between trios and what was later to be revealed as squads for Chapter 2 Season 1’s FNCS. With it only just concluding two weeks ago, we got four weeks of non-stop team action across all regions.

This was similar to watching other Battle Royal esports such as Pubg and was the first time since the game’s release, that Epic Games used squads as a competitive format.

Now, famous Fortnite leaker @HYPEX has revealed some underlying message hidden in the Epic Games website that may or may not be the next game mode for the Fortnite World Cup 2020.

There's currently a World Cup Trios tag in epic games' website, but we don't know if it's for next year or scrapped..

Search for it in this page's code: https://t.co/K0jhT8NZiK pic.twitter.com/M6rzEewLwC — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) December 24, 2019

TRIOS

Whether or not this message in the Epic Games website is true is still up for debate. However, this the closest thing to an official announcement that we have for now.

We will have to wait and see if the Fortnite World Cup 2020 game mode is actually squads, be sure to bookmark this tab as we will update it when we get official confirmation!

