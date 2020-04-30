Fortnite World Cup 2020 cancelled: Details, future of competitive Fortnite & more

Fortnite World Cup 2020 is officially cancelled. Here’s everything we know so far.

That’s right, Epic Games’ Fortnite World Cup is yet another cancellation on the list due to coronavirus.

Let’s go over everything we know about Fortnite World Cup 2020, and the future of the Fortnite World Cup events.

Fortnite World Cup 2020 is cancelled

IT’S OFFICIAL – There will be no Fortnite World Cup in 2020.

According to this tweet from the Fortnite Competitive account, there will be no Fortnite World Cup in 2020 due to limitations from Coronavirus quarantine.

While most esports events are being held digitally as an alternative during quarantine, Epic Games have decided to hold off on Fortnite World Cup 2020 entirely. The company states the reason for a full cancellation is issues with cross-regional online competition.

What this means for the FWC

CANCELLED – It looks like no one will hold up the FWC trophy this year

Fortnite World Cup 2020 is officially cancelled, but that doesn’t mean future events will have to follow suit. Coronavirus has changed everything up for esports, but we don’t know how long this change will last.

Should quarantine be out of the way in 2021, we expect an in-person Fortnite World Cup 2021. But if stay at home orders are still in effect, we expect Epic Games to eventually clear up issues with holding a digital Fortnite World Cup.

The future of competitive Fortnite

DIGITAL FUTURE? – Will the Fortnite World Cup go digital in 2021?

Along with announcing the cancellation of the 2020 Fortnite World Cup, Epic Games also laid out the immediate future for competitive Fortnite.

As of these announcements, Fortnite will have no in-person events in 2020, and all other events scheduled for this year will take place digitally. The FNCS is officially returning as well, and Epic Games may ramp up cash cup games.

Stay tuned for updates as they come.