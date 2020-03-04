header decal
04 Mar 2020

Fortnite World Cup 2020: Bugha Player Profile: Background, Earnings, 2020 World Cup!

Fortnite World Cup 2020: Bugha Player Profile: Background, Earnings, 2020 World Cup!

After being crowned the solo world champion last summer, can Bugha recreate his magical run?

Who is Bugha?

Past Events

Fortnite World Cup 2020 and Beyond

The gaming world was taken over last summer with the 2019 Fortnite World Cup.

This was the first time Epic Games held an event at this stature, and it was one for the history books.

From the atmosphere, the venue and the gameplay, the entire event was a movie from start to finish. Perhaps the biggest storyline from the event was then 16-year-old player Bugha.

The defending Fortnite World Cup solo champion is looking to leave his mark once again this year; let's take a look at Bugha.

Who is Bugha?

Bugha Fortnite World Cup

LIGHTING FAST- Bugha has some of the best mechanics in the game!

Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf is a 17-year-old Fortnite player from Pennsylvania who currently plays for Sentinels.

Bugha was a well-known player in the competitive scene before the Fortnite World Cup; however, after the event, his social media following his exploded into another stratosphere.

Averaging anywhere from 5,000-20,000 viewers on Twitch regularly, he is one of the biggest names in Fortnite at the moment.

Past Events

Fortnite World Cup 2019 Solo Winners Circle

DOMINATED - Bugha blew away the rest of the field at the World Cup

Taking home the $3 million prize pool at the Fortnite World Cup is by far Bugha's best achievement, and we'd imagine it would be hard to eclipse this accomplishment.

Bugha has a total earnings count of $3,062,966.67, according to esportsearnings.com and has played in all the FNCS events since the World Cup as well. Alongside his duo partner Stretched, the pair will look to make some noise should the World Cup be duos this year.

Fortnite World Cup 2020 and Beyond

Bugha 2

QUALIFICATION - Bugha looks to be a lock for the World Cup this year

Although we do not have official confirmation of the Fortnite World Cup 2020 yet, it is safe to say it is coming, it is just a matter of when.

There has been some speculation regarding the game modes a well, Bugha's speciality solos seem to be a lock once again.

Bugha was one of the first players from the NAE region to qualify for the Fortnite World Cup 2019; it is a good assumption that he will once again do so if solos is a game mode this year.

