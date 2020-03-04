Fortnite World Cup 2020: Benjy Player Profile – Earnings and is he competing?

We just can’t take the wait any longer!

After a hugely successful inaugural Fortnite World Cup in 2019, you’d think that Epic Games would be bursting to reveal details of this year’s event. You’d be wrong.

In fact, it’s quite the opposite, as the creators of the hit battle royale game have remained coy on details surrounding a second Fortnite World Cup, but we’re hopeful news is just around the corner.

One man who will be hoping for the news as much as any is NRG esports player, Benjy.

Who is Benjy?

Benjy ‘Benjifish’ Fish is a 15-year-old Youtuber and Fortnite player from England.

HOW OLD?! Benjy is just 15-years-old!

He has amassed over 500k subscribers on his YouTube channel and often uploads videos of himself playing alongside other Fortnite pros such as Mongraal and Mr Savage.

History of Competitive Gaming

As you would expect seeing as he is just 15-years-old, Benjy doesn’t have a wealth of history within the competitive gaming world.

But regardless, due to the large prize pots offered in Fortnite, Benjy is still the fourth top earning British gamer, with career earnings of $340,336.39 from the 35 tournaments he has played in so far.

Fortnite World Cup 2019

Benjy participated in last years showpiece event and despite being one of the youngest at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, he put in a respectable display.

RETURNING? The 2019 event was a huge success but 2020 should be bigger and better!

His finishing spot of 25th overall in the solo player’s tournament meant that Benjy was the 2nd highest placed British player at the event, with only Mongraal (13th) finishing higher.

Will we see Benjy at the 2020 World Cup?

There is no reason why we wouldn’t.

He will have the benefit of both youth and experience on his side should he choose to play in this year’s event and with rumours that he has switched to homeschooling to allow him more time to practise, he could be a dark horse in the tournament.