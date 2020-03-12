Madden 21: 2K & NFL deal could force EA to revive NFL Blitz/Street

Fortnite World Cup 2020: 72hrs Player Profile: Background, Earnings, & more

One of the most popular Fortnite pros is look to dominate this year’s World Cup!

Nick Farrell by Nick Farrell Mar 12, 2020
fortnite 72hrs

It feels like an eternity since last year’s Fortnite World Cup.

Players all over the world are still waiting for some sort of competitive announcement.

Last year’s Fortnite World Cup was one of the best tournaments of all time, whether you were playing, attending life or watching online. It was one of the ages!

Contents hide
1 Background
2 Past Events
3 Fortnite World Cup 2020

One of the most popular player’s right now is 72hrs, the Team Liquid member is looking to re-establish himself as one of the premier Fortnite players.

Let’s take a look at 72hrs!

Background

72hrs
STREAMER: 72hrs was once a popular Dead by Daylight streamer

Thomas “72hrs” Mulligan is currently a professional Fortnite player/streamer for Team Liquid.

Before his adventure into Fortnite, he was a streamer who primarily played Dead By Daylight before transitioning over to Fortnite.

READ MORE: Fortnite Season 2: Leaked Weapons Coming Soon!

72hrs has one of the more popular Twitch streams, as he currently has around 8,500 subscribers and can be seen live every day to around 5,000 viewers!

READ MORE: Fortnite World Cup 2020: Benjy Player Profile

Best know for his clutch plays and his funny outtakes, 72hrs is one of the most recognizable names in the Fortnite community!

Past Events

liquid chap vivid 72hrs
LIQUID: The Liquid Fortnite core is one of the most well known

72hrs has had one of the best Fortnite careers of any player to date thus far; particularly during the early days of the game. It would not be uncommon to see 72hrs name at the top of any solo leaderboard.

Not only was he known for his solo play, alongside his fellow Liquid member Chap; they were one of the most dynamic duos in Fortnite.

Recently, during last season squad FNCS matches playing with Vivid, Chap, and Cizlucky; 72hrs was able to capture a sixth-place finish.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 – Start Date & more

Unfortunately, 72hrs did not qualify for last years Fortnite World Cup in either the solo or duo portions. The closet he came to qualifying was in the last duo week, Vivid and himself were two spots away from qualifying in tenth place.

To date, 72hrs has earned $320,700 with $77,500 of that coming from Summer Skirmish Week 8 in 2018. As well, his performance in Winter Royal 2018 netted him $60,000; which was one of his best tournaments.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2: Shadow vs Ghost LTM

Fortnite World Cup 2020

TL Fortnite
ICONIC: Everyone knows who these Fortnite players are!

The game mode for the Fortnite World Cup 2020 is yet to be announced; however, if the game mode is squads it appears 72hrs has a chance to qualify.

When the qualifiers kick off, be on the lookout for the Team Liquid + Tempo Storm squad to make some noise in North-America East. As well, let’s not forget how much of a powerhouse 72hrs can be in solos!

READ MORE: Fortnite World Cup 2020: Bugha Player Profile

In the meantime, be sure to check out his daily streams; the best place to catch up with the Fortnite player.

Nick Farrell

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

