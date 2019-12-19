Fortnite Winterfest 2019: Full Challenge & Reward List from Epic Games

Epic Games has just released their latest and perhaps best Fortnite patch to date for the current season.

Patch V11.30 was the largest patch to drop since Chapter 2 Season 1 initially launched over two months ago, this new patch brings an ample amount of new and unique items along with some old favourites.

Another addition that is coming very soon to Fortnite is the Winterfest Challenges.

Much like Fortnitemares 2019, this will be a limited amount of challenges, where a new one will unlock each day for 14 days in a row all the way up till Christmas time.

Much like last year, this new set of challenges is full of free and cool rewards, let's check out the full list of challenges and rewards below!

Winterfest

The full list of challenges was leaked earlier today when the encrypted files were released, thanks to the trusty data miners who are always on the ball.

This year's set of challenges is much like last year's and even Foretnitemares 2019, it is enough challenges to keep you busy but the difficulty of these challenges will not overwhelm you while trying to complete them.

The full list of Winterfest 2019 challenges is listed below!

Search Holiday Stocking in the Winterfest Cabin ( 1 )

) Stoke a Campfire ( 1 )

) Eliminations with an Unvaulted Weapon ( 5 )

) Hide inside a Sneaky Snowman in different matches ( 2 )

) Warm yourself by the fireplace in the Winterfest Cabin ( 1 )

) Dance at Holiday trees in different Named Locations ( 5 )

) Search a chest within 60 seconds after landing from the Battle Bus (1)

Use Presents! ( 2 )

) Open Frozen Loot ( 1 )

) Deal damage to an opponent with a Lump of Coal ( 1 )

) Set_02_H_1 ( 1 )

) Search Ice Boxes ( 2 )

) Light a Frozen Firework found on beaches in Sweaty Sands, Craggy

Cliffs, or Dirty Docks ( 1 )

) Search Ammo Boxes at The Workshop, Shiver Inn, or Ice Throne (2)

Rewards?

Of course, with the completion of each of these challenges will also come with some Christmas themed reward item.

We do not know specific names and up-close styles of the rewards thus far but we do know that some are going to be gliders, back blings, music packs, and pickaxes!

The perfect combination to deck your player out with all the holiday-themed cosmetics!

