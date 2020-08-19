header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Fortnite

19 Aug 2020

Fortnite: Will The Lawsuit Delay Chapter 2 Season 4? News, Rumors and More!

Fortnite: Will The Lawsuit Delay Chapter 2 Season 4? News, Rumors and More!

Could legal issues with some of the world's most powerful companies delay the next Fortnite season?

Jump To
link decal

What's Going On?

link decal

What Happens Next Season?

link decal

No Delay!

Players are looking ahead to the new season; which will be Chapter 2 Season 4, or Season 14.

However, a recent movement in the form of #FreeFortnite has been sparked from a legal battle.

This has spurred the question whether or not Season 4 will be delayed!

Here's what you need to know!

What's Going On?

As of Thursday, August 13, Fortnite’s no longer available in the App Store.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass: Cost, Skins, Rewards, Vbucks, Emotes, Gliders and More!

The move comes just after publisher Epic Games implemented a new “direct payment” system that bypasses the 30% fee charged by Apple and Google.

In the hours following, Epic Games sued both Apple and Google and we are unknown when this will end.

Battle Pass 4

OH NO - Will mobile players ever play again?

What Happens Next Season?

With the current season of Fornite set to end next week, and Chapter 4 releasing on the 27th; there is a lot of concerns from players.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Theme: Latest News, Hints, Rumors

Afterall, we are well aware Epic likes to delay the release of their seasons.

But some news has surfaced that has reissured fans about next seasons release!

No Delay!

A tweeted post by FNBRHQ has informed the Fortnite community that there will be no delay for Chapter 4!

FNBRHQ Season Delay 1

NICE - No delay!

So, Fortnite fans you do not need to worry about not jumping into a brand new season next week!

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Event: When, Where, Map Changes, The Visitor, Hightower, Craters, Rifts, Leaks and More!

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy