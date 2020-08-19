Fortnite: Will The Lawsuit Delay Chapter 2 Season 4? News, Rumors and More!

Players are looking ahead to the new season; which will be Chapter 2 Season 4, or Season 14.

However, a recent movement in the form of #FreeFortnite has been sparked from a legal battle.

This has spurred the question whether or not Season 4 will be delayed!

Here's what you need to know!

What's Going On?

As of Thursday, August 13, Fortnite’s no longer available in the App Store.

The move comes just after publisher Epic Games implemented a new “direct payment” system that bypasses the 30% fee charged by Apple and Google.

In the hours following, Epic Games sued both Apple and Google and we are unknown when this will end.

OH NO - Will mobile players ever play again?

What Happens Next Season?

With the current season of Fornite set to end next week, and Chapter 4 releasing on the 27th; there is a lot of concerns from players.

Afterall, we are well aware Epic likes to delay the release of their seasons.

But some news has surfaced that has reissured fans about next seasons release!

No Delay!

A tweeted post by FNBRHQ has informed the Fortnite community that there will be no delay for Chapter 4!

NICE - No delay!

So, Fortnite fans you do not need to worry about not jumping into a brand new season next week!

