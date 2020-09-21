Fortnite: Where To Find Dr. Doom's Statue - Doom Awakening Challenge Guide!

Chapter 2 Season 4 has just added one of the best POIs in recent memory.

Now, players are checking out all the new content and trying to complete their challenges.

One of the Dr. Doom Awakening challenges will land you at the new POI.

Here it is!

Awakening Challenge

This is one of the challenges within the Awakening set for Dr. Doom.

Doing this challenge will get you one step closer to completing the set.

It will require you to visit the Dr. Doom statue while wearing the skin.

Statue

For those who do not know, or haven't visited the new POI; this one is quite simple.

Players will just need to head to the new 'Doom's Domain' POI, and there is a massive statue in the middle of it.

KING - A true king!

Just land there and the challenge should be completed!

