Fortnite: Where To Discover Tony Stark’s Hidden Lake House laboratory

Weekly challenges are without a doubt the best way to level up your battle pass each season.

We are now onto week seven of the weekly challenges and there is so much to complete.

One of the trickier challenges of the week will require some exploration!

Challenge

For this challenge players will need to find and locate Tony Stark's hidden laboratory.

This challenge will net you 25,000 XP towards your battle pass, and it is quite easy to complete once you know where you are heading!

Hidden

The not so hidden laboratory is located around the brand new Stark's island which takes up a large portion of the map.

Players will want to head to this cabin along the lake side as this is where the hidden lab is located.

Once you find yourself at this cabin, you are going to want to break down into the basement or head down the ramp outside the cabin.

Once you do so, you will now find yourself in Tony's hidden lab!

This will complete the challenge and grant you the XP.

Challenges

Just a reminder, here are the remaining week seven challenges.

Search 7 chests at Catty Corner (25,000 XP)

Get 3 eliminations at Craggy Cliffs (25,000 XP)

Enter The Vault In Doom’s Domain (25,000 XP)

Destroy 3 Cobwebs at The Authority (25,000 XP)

Discover Tony Stark’s Hidden Lake House laboratory (25,000 XP)

Drive a car from Sweaty Sands To Misty Meadows in less than 4 minutes without getting out (25,000 XP)

Deal 1000 damage after knocking an opponent back with Storm’s Whirlwind Blast (50,000 XP)

Deal 500 damage to opponents at Coral Castle (25,000 XP)

