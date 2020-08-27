[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 14

Fortnite: When Does Chapter 2 Season 4 End? Season 15 Start Date and More News!

Although the season has just started, players are always looking ahead of when the next season is going to be!

Nick Farrell by Nick Farrell Aug 27, 2020
CH2S4 End Date

Chapter 2 Season 4 has finally released for players all over the world!

The new Marvel-themed season is looking promising already.

So, how long will players be in Chapter 2 Season 4?

Here’s the official season end date!

End Date

The morning of a new season is always a hectic one; but Fortnite data miners were able to uncover some crucial information!

Chapter 2 Season 4 has an end date of December 11, which was confirmed by FNBRHQ.

We do not know if Epic plans to change the season release date as we draw closer.

So, as of now this is when the season will end!

Nick Farrell

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

