Fortnite: When Does Chapter 2 Season 4 End? Season 15 Start Date and More News!

Although the season has just started, players are always looking ahead of when the next season is going to be!

Chapter 2 Season 4 has finally released for players all over the world!

The new Marvel-themed season is looking promising already.

So, how long will players be in Chapter 2 Season 4?

Here’s the official season end date!

The morning of a new season is always a hectic one; but Fortnite data miners were able to uncover some crucial information!

Chapter 2 Season 4 has an end date of December 11, which was confirmed by FNBRHQ.

We do not know if Epic plans to change the season release date as we draw closer.

So, as of now this is when the season will end!

