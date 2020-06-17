Fortnite: When Does Chapter 2 Season 3 End? Season 14 Start Date and More News!

Although the season has just started, players are always looking ahead of when the next season is going to be!

After what feels like an eternity, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is finally here, and it is wet one for sure.

After two of the longest seasons of all time, we are now on the third season of Chapter 2.

Although last season was a long, it appears this one is not going to be the same hopefully.

Here’s when Chapter 2 Season 3 ends.

Soon!

Fortnite data miners were able to uncover the end date of the season within the game files.

Chapter 2 Season 3 is slated to end on August 27 according to HYPEX!

Delay’s?

As of now, once can hope that this season is not going to get delayed numerous time as the case has been in previous seasons.

However, situations arise out of nowhere; so be sure to check back often just in case.

