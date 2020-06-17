[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 13 Season 14

Fortnite: When Does Chapter 2 Season 3 End? Season 14 Start Date and More News!

Although the season has just started, players are always looking ahead of when the next season is going to be!

Nick Farrell by Nick Farrell Jun 17, 2020
CH2S3 End Date

After what feels like an eternity, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is finally here, and it is wet one for sure.

After two of the longest seasons of all time, we are now on the third season of Chapter 2.

Although last season was a long, it appears this one is not going to be the same hopefully.

Here’s when Chapter 2 Season 3 ends.

Soon!

Fortnite data miners were able to uncover the end date of the season within the game files.

Chapter 2 Season 3 is slated to end on August 27 according to HYPEX!

Delay’s?

As of now, once can hope that this season is not going to get delayed numerous time as the case has been in previous seasons.

However, situations arise out of nowhere; so be sure to check back often just in case.

Nick Farrell

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

