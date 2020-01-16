Fortnite: When does chapter 2 season 1 end? Season 11 End Date and Season 12 Release Date, Map Changes, Battle Pass and More!

There has been no announced start date for Season 2, Chapter 2 of Fortnite (also known as season 12).

The current season was set to end just before the Christmas period began but has been delayed to at least February 2020.

Prolific Fortnite data miner Lucas7yoshi, it has been revealed that the first season of Fortnite Chapter 2 will be starting on February 6th 2020!

Here, you can find everything we expect to see from Season 2, including the Battle Pass, Skins and New Items.

Map and Item Changes

After the implosive (pun intended) start to Chapter 2. There are high hopes for the changes expected alongside the new season.

With some harsh feedback coming from Twitch streamers and Youtubers such as Ali-A and Ninja, as to how Epic Games have handled movement and rotation mechanics, we expect to see changes and additional tools for the player to use when travelling around the map.

The return of the ‘Jump Pad’ would be a welcome addition to the currently lacking roster of movement items.

NEW MAP – What could the map for Season 12 entail?

Season 12 Battle Pass

With every season of Fortnite, we get a new Battle Pass. Including 100+ different cosmetic items to personalise and boost your progress.

We expect to see the same for the upcoming season, possibly with even more focus on character models and weapon camos.

The Battle pass will cost 950 V-Bucks. If you have bought the previous battle pass, you are able to earn enough V-Bucks to purchase the Battle Pass without needing to put in more money.

SKINS GALORE – It would be great to see some new skins and weapons next season!

Skins

Every Season, Epic Games releases a new roster of cosmetic skins. And with the valentine’s event expected soon after season 2 launches, we hope to see the return of some iconic characters, as well as some new models we’ve not seen before

LOVE – Let’s see the return of some old Valentine skins!

Event

With the Blackhole event kicking off the new chapter of Fortnite. There are high expectations for the next.

With nothing leaked yet, a lot of people are left wondering what we will see from Epic Games in the upcoming days to hint at the outcome.

What do you hope to see from the new Season? And what are your predictions for Season 2’s event?