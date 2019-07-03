header decal
Fortnite: What is the best Shotgun right now?

Fortnite is at an all-time high with four shotguns but which is the best for you?

Tactical Shotgun

Drum Shotgun 

Pump Shotgun

Combat Shotgun

Tactical Shotgun

  • Tactical Shotgun (Common, Gray): 71 damage, 160 max headshot damage
  • Tactical Shotgun (Uncommon, Green): 75 damage, 169 max headshot damage
  • Tactical Shotgun (Rare, Blue): 79 damage, 178 max headshot damage

Drum Shotgun 

  • Drum Shotgun (Common, Gray): 45 damage
  • Drum Shotgun (Uncommon, Green): 47 damage
  • Drum Shotgun (Rare, Blue): 50 damage

Pump Shotgun

  • Pump Shotgun (Uncommon, Green): 95 damage, 190 max headshot damage
  • Pump Shotgun (Rare, Blue): 100 damage, 200 max headshot damage

Combat Shotgun

  • Combat Shotgun (Rare, Blue): 73 damage, 124.1 max headshot damage
  • Combat Shotgun (Epic, Purple): 77 damage, 130.9 max headshot damage
  • Combat Shotgun (Legendary, Gold): 81 damage, 137.7 max headshot damage
