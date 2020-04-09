Fortnite: Week 8 Challenges, Skye, Leaked Challenges and Rewards!

We are in the closing weeks of the current season, but will these tasks get any easier?

This past week Fortnite released the next set of agent challenges for Chapter 2 Season 2, as Epic Games has changed up their model of the weekly challenges.

This season we are getting agent-specific challenges every two weeks for all the battle pass skins! Completing each agent’s challenges will grant us the Ghost or Shadow variant of that skin.

Last week was agent Skye’s set of challenges, and this coming week we are going to be able to complete all her challenges! Let’s dive into what we can expect.

Skye-Tastic

You can check out the full list of challenges for Skye’s week eight challenges below! They just went live in Fortnite to be sure to get them done as soon as you can!

PERFECT – We are almost at the season’s end!

Search chests at landmarks – 10

Eliminate players with SMGs from within 15 meters — 3

Hit 5 consecutive weak points while harvesting materials —3

Fly a Choppa under the purple, red and blue steel bridges — 1

Stoke a Campfire, consume a Foraged Apple, consume a Foraged Mushroom—1

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2: Week 7 Challenges – Release Date, Skye, Leaked Challenges, Rewards, Rumours & more

Land at the Shark and visit The Agency in the same match —1

Hit pistol headshots on players or henchmen —10

Search Skye’s Sword in a Stone found in high places — 5

Block Damage with a Kingsman —200

Bounce on Crash Pads in different matches —3

The number next to the challenges indicates how many times you will need to complete a certain task, in order to get credit for that certain challenge.

Previous Skye Challenges!

Since this is the second week of Skye’s challenges, you can check out the first wave of challenges for her below!

EASY – These may be the easiest challenges to date!

Search Chests at Spy Bases ( 7 )

) Deal damage to players with SMGs or Pistols ( 400 )

) Mark an Uncommon, Rare, and Epic item ( 1 )

) Collect 75 of each material within 60 seconds after landing from the Battle Bus ( 3 )

) Hide in a Creepin’ Cardboard at the Box Factory (1)

READ MORE: Fortnite: Bassassin Challenge Pack – Release Date, Price

Consume Foraged Items at Weeping Woods or The Orchard ( 10 )

) Visit The Shark, Rapid’s Rest, and Gorgeous Gorge ( 1 )

) Escape a Vault a Secret Passage ( 1 )

) Visit Skye’s coastal campsites ( 3 )

) Pull a player or Henchman with a Harpoon Gun (1)

Skye’s set of challenges has tended to be a lot easier than the previous week’s challenges. Perhaps Epic is scaling down the intensity of the challenges for once!

Rewards?

As has been the norm for every set of agent challenges, we are going to be able to pick either a Shadow or Ghost variant if we complete enough of the challenges.

PICK AND CHOOSE! – Which one will you choose?

Pictured above we can get a better look at the set of rewards we are going to be able to choose for Skye! Which one are you going to choose?

READ MORE: Valorant: What is it? Game Modes, Weapons, Characters, Release Date & more