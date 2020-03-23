FIFA 20: TOTW Moments 2 COUNTDOWN – Release date, promo explained, news & more

Fortnite Season 12

Fortnite: Week 6 Challenges, Meowscles, Leaked Challenges and Rewards!

Want to get a head start on the next batch of challenges? Check out our guide!

Nick Farrell by Nick Farrell Mar 23, 2020
fortnite week 6 challenges

This past week Fortnite released the next set of agent challenges for Chapter 2 Season 2, as Epic Games has changed up their model of the weekly challenges.

This season we are getting agent-specific challenges every two weeks for all the battle pass skins! Completing each agent’s challenges will grant us the Ghost or Shadow variant of that skin.

Last week was Meowscles’s week five challenges, so with the coming week approaching; what can we expect out of week six?

Let’s dive in!

Release

fortnite meowscles 6
UNDERCOVER – Some of these challenges were some of the hardest ones yet.

There was a hidden message at the beginning of the season with the Deadpool challenges, that stated Epic Games will release all challenges on Thursdays.

To be more specific, Thursdays at around 10:00 EST is when we can expect the week six challenges to roll out on all servers!

READ MORE: Fortnite: Meowscles Challenges Revealed: Week 5 Challenges

Any Leaks

Ghost Meowscles 1
GHOST? Which one will you choose?

As of now, we do not have any information about the next set of challenges for Fortnite.

Since this is the second week of agent Meowscles challenges, expect some missions centred around his hideout location, which is the Yacht.

READ MORE: Fortnite: Slurp Legends Bundle: Price, Release

Rewards?

Shadow Meowscles 2
SPICY – Some of the best skin variants yet!

If you complete all of the challenges for both week five and six, you will be able to choose one of the two different variants for Mewoscles.

Picking from either Ghost or Shadow, these are some of the best variants from the battle pass and we cannot make up our mind!

READ MORE: Fortnite World Cup 2020: Clix Player Profile;

Nick Farrell

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

