Fortnite: Week 6 Challenges Revealed: Meowscles Challenges – Rewards and Full Details!

The next wave of challenges has arrived! Here’s what they are and how to get ahead!

Fortnite’s latest season, Chapter 2 Season 2 has been going on for a few weeks now, and will shortly be coming to an end in just a few weeks.

Last week, we got the first wave of challenges for agent Meowscles; which was also week five challenges!

This week we are now in week six of challenges, so what kind of challenges and rewards can we expect when we load up Fortnite this week? Let’s take a look!

Week 6

FLEXING – What variant are you going to choose?

The current set of challenges for Fornite was revealed this morning on the in-game battle pass menu. Let’s take a closer look at the type of challenges we have this week!

READ MORE: Fortnite World Cup 2020: Chap Player Profile: Past Events

Search Chests at Frenzy Farm or Steamy Stacks – 10

Deal damage to players using Assault Rifles – 1000

Search a chest within 10 seconds after landing from the Battle Bus – 10

Deal damage to players while riding in a Choppa – 200

Catch a weapon, a can, and fish – 1

Eliminate opponents at The Yacht or Salty Springs – 5

Destroy dog houses – 3

Block damage with a Decoy Grenade – 100

Dance at Lake Canoe, Camp Cod, and Rainbow Rentals – 1

Ride the Steamy Stacks, a Zipline, and use a secret passage in a single match – 1

Rewards

GHOST – Who will come out on top in the Spy Games?

Since this is the second week of challenges for agent Meowscles, if you complete enough of these challenges, you are able to get a very special reward.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2: Is An End Event Coming Soon?

You will get to choose from either the Shadow or the Ghost variant for Meowscles; be careful though! Once you choose a skin, you cannot go back!

Week 7?