Fortnite: Meowscles Challenges Revealed: Week 5 Challenges, Rewards, and Full Details – Week 6 challenges predicted!

The next set of challenges is finally here! Let’s see what we need to do this week for our feline friend!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is nearing its end despite feeling like it kicked off not too long ago! With just over a month left of the current season, the weekly challenges are almost at their conclusion!

Coming off the backend of TNTina’s set of challenges, the next batch of challenges for weeks five and six has just been revealed.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the challenges we have to complete over the next little bit!

MEOW

FIGHTER – One of the most unique battle pass skins in quite some time!

The new wave of challenges for Fortnite was revealed on the battle pass menu earlier today and we will list them below along with the number of times you will need to complete each.

READ MORE: Fortnite: Slurp Legends Bundle: Price, Release Date, Skins

Search chests at Misty Meadows or Salty Springs—3

Eliminate players with Assault Rifles from at least 50 meters—5

Consume fish to gain health or shields —400

Deal damage to players while using creeping cardboard—200

Survive a fall from at least 5 stories high—9

Deal damage to henchmen with pickaxes— 100

Visit Coral Cove, Stack Shack and Crash Site in one match without swimming in a single match- 1

Kick a soccer ball 100 meters—100

Deal Damage to players with miniguns – 400

Visit Shipwreck Cove, Yacht and Flopper Pond

Rewards

Pictured above is the set of skin variants that you will get to choose from after next week’s challengers get unveiled.

READ MORE: Fortnite World Cup 2020: Chap Player Profile: Past Events

Remember that once you pick a Shadow or Ghost variant, you are locked into that choice and you cannot reverse it!

Week 6?

CARRY ON – Expect some more challenges soon!

The challenges have been getting updated every Thursday at around 10:00 EST it seems; so be sure to check back next Thursday for the next wave of Meowscles challenges!

READ MORE: Fortnite World Cup 2020: LeTsHe Player Profile – Earnings