Fortnite Season 12

Fortnite: Meowscles Challenges Revealed: Week 5 Challenges, Rewards, and Full Details – Week 6 challenges predicted!

The next set of challenges is finally here! Let’s see what we need to do this week for our feline friend!

Nick Farrell by Nick Farrell Mar 19, 2020
fortnite week 5 challenges

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is nearing its end despite feeling like it kicked off not too long ago! With just over a month left of the current season, the weekly challenges are almost at their conclusion!

Coming off the backend of TNTina’s set of challenges, the next batch of challenges for weeks five and six has just been revealed.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the challenges we have to complete over the next little bit!

NOW WATCH BELOW: Keep up to date with all the latest Fortnite news!
Contents hide
1 MEOW
2 Rewards
3 Week 6?

MEOW

fortnite meowscles 5
FIGHTER – One of the most unique battle pass skins in quite some time!

The new wave of challenges for Fortnite was revealed on the battle pass menu earlier today and we will list them below along with the number of times you will need to complete each.

  • Search chests at Misty Meadows or Salty Springs—3
  • Eliminate players with Assault Rifles from at least 50 meters—5
  • Consume fish to gain health or shields —400
  • Deal damage to players while using creeping cardboard—200
  • Survive a fall from at least 5 stories high—9
  • Deal damage to henchmen with pickaxes— 100
  • Visit Coral Cove, Stack Shack and Crash Site in one match without swimming in a single match- 1
  • Kick a soccer ball 100 meters—100
  • Deal Damage to players with miniguns – 400
  • Visit Shipwreck Cove, Yacht and Flopper Pond

Rewards

Meowscles 2
Credit

Pictured above is the set of skin variants that you will get to choose from after next week’s challengers get unveiled.

Remember that once you pick a Shadow or Ghost variant, you are locked into that choice and you cannot reverse it!

Week 6?

Meowscles
CARRY ON – Expect some more challenges soon!

The challenges have been getting updated every Thursday at around 10:00 EST it seems; so be sure to check back next Thursday for the next wave of Meowscles challenges!

Nick Farrell

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

