Fortnite Week 4 Challenges: Chapter 2 Season 2, cheat sheet, Meowscles, overtime, challenges and more!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 has been out for nearly a month now, the season is expected to end in about a month or so!

So far, Fortnite has two weekly challenge sets as they are going on for two weeks rather than one.

With week three coming to an end soon, we can start to look at the next set of challenges!

Let's take a look at week four and beyond!

Week 5/6 - Meowscles

CUTE - What variant are you going to pick?

If you go into the battle pass menu on Fortnite's home screen, you will be able to open a door that says "Agents". This weeks agent appears to be our furry companion, Meowscles!

On this screen you will be able to check out all the battle pass skins, as well there are timers next to each of them.

These countdowns indicate when the Agent is going to get their set of challenges!

Challenges

COORDINATED - Some of these challenges are best done with friends!

These have yet to be to revealed, but we will update this as soon we hear about next week's batch of challenges!

Season 2 Weeks 3/4 Challenges and Rewards

EASY PEASY - Do you have these challenges completed?

Search chests at Pleasant Park or Slurpy Swamp – 10

Destroy opponent structures with Proximity Mine or Remote Explosives - 20

Fish with Explosives - 3

Eliminate players at The Agency or Sweaty Sands - 5

Search ammo boxes in different named locations - 7

Use Decoy Grenades - 5

Deal Damage to players while riding in a motorboat - 200

Scan a Henchman in different matches - 3

Visit Grumpy Greens, Mowdown, and Risky Reels - 1

Collect different Boss Weapons - 3

The two weeks of challenges all had different degrees of difficulty, but they were not too bad compared to other challenges in the past.

Besides the two weeks of challenges, there was also a wicked set of rewards if you completed enough of the challenges!

The theme of Shadow versus Ghost for Chapter 2 Season 2 is in full effect for these challenges; completing enough of these will allow you to unlock these variants. By now, you should know that you only can pick one of the variants, so choose wisely.

